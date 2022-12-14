ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans' gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Overton Fire Chief Follow Up

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
OVERTON, TX
KSLA

Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
WASKOM, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee

City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District.
KILGORE, TX
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLTV

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County

James “Kirk” Kirkpatrick of Flint is about to turn 92 years old, and he is a real-life toymaker in East Texas. He goes to his workshop multiple times a day and has made 100 wood toys over the last 20 years. He said he continues to make toys because it brings him joy. He loves to gift his handmade toys to family members.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
WHNT News 19

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
menastar.com

Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District.
HAWKINS, TX

