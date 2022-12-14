Read full article on original website
The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans’ gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: 23 hours ago. Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting...
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s already there, why not use it? That’s what several East Texas cities and the Gregg County commissioner’s court have decided about the Sabine River. They have taken their first steps to developing a Sabine River Paddling Trail. “All in favor signify...
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer fire department is under new leadership after the city council voted to hire a fire chief. The decision is facing pushback from members of the department who say the city is overstepping department bylaws. “We conduct the normal business of the department,...
James “Kirk” Kirkpatrick of Flint is about to turn 92 years old, and he is a real-life toymaker in East Texas. He goes to his workshop multiple times a day and has made 100 wood toys over the last 20 years. He said he continues to make toys because it brings him joy. He loves to gift his handmade toys to family members.
National Weather Service finds EF-2 tornado damage in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport said they found EF-2 tornado damage in Panola County on Wednesday. They said the damage was located southwest of Elysian Fields and northwest of De Berry. The storm had winds of 115 mph. NWS is also still searching in Harrison County. According to […]
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just in time for cold...
Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Updated: 11 hours ago. Restaurant owners in...
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District.
