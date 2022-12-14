Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Blowing snow over Monida Pass has diminished; therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 11 am MST.
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then remain near flood stage through Friday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 11.6 Sun 10 am CS 11.9 12.0 12.0
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Ashtabula Lakeshore county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches for a storm total of 11 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low 40 below zero or lower. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4245 7845 4259 7813 4278 7825 4280 7845 4266 7916 4232 7975 4199 7977 4211 7939 4219 7879 4230 7854 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1800Z COORD...4245 7845 4267 7809 4272 7834 4273 7873 4269 7901 4258 7929 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7876 4215 7862 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Bordeaux area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. Therefore, will allow the High Wind Warning to expire on time.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 7 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Central Washington County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.1 Sun 10 am CS 4.0 3.8 3.6
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.9 Sun 10 am CS 15.6 15.2 14.9
High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations over 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows on the Tug Hill, around one foot toward the western Adirondacks and 4 to 8 inches for the lower elevations, including Watertown, Lowville and Oswego. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4394 7542 4397 7551 4401 7592 4391 7637 4383 7629 4370 7623 4361 7623 4357 7589 4369 7556 4375 7548 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1500Z COORD...4391 7516 4398 7584 4394 7609 4387 7628 4379 7630 4370 7623 4350 7623 4345 7552 4360 7513 4371 7511 TIME Y22M12D18T1500Z-Y22M12D18T2100Z COORD...4384 7514 4385 7583 4379 7627 4357 7625 4354 7641 4347 7636 4338 7611 4345 7570 4342 7550 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D18T2100Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4358 7516 4373 7550 4379 7606 4367 7623 4356 7640 4336 7631 4326 7619 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4342 7586 4348 7561 4363 7579 4363 7597 4342 7655 4324 7643 4328 7620 4324 7622 4318 7590 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
