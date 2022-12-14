Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Blowing snow over Monida Pass has diminished; therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 11 am MST.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Bordeaux area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. Therefore, will allow the High Wind Warning to expire on time.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Dense Fog this Morning across northern Johnson County This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility to under a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 1030 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Also, there could be rapidly changing visibility to under a tenth of a mile. Slow down when fog is encountered.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Arlington area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. After a brief lull in the winds early this evening, winds are expected to increase by midnight tonight. A High Wind Watch remains in effect.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Ashtabula Lakeshore county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches for a storm total of 11 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 7 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Central Washington County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS Winds remain breezy this morning, but not quite as strong as yesterday`s higher winds. Speeds may increase again later today, but are currently not forecast to reach wind advisory criteria. Therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING The advisory will be allowed to expire. Little or no additional accumulation is expected through the afternoon. Locally slick travel conditions may persist from the recent snow event.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in the most persistent lake snows, especially in the northern portions of the county. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Wind Chill Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 13:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EST Sunday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
