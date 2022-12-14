Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 18.0 Sun 7 am CST 17.7 16.8 14.8
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Carthage. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of low areas along and near the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 18.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Carthage 17.0 16.2 Sun 7 am CST 17.0 17.8 17.8
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was near 92 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to fall to below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Choctaw and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 29.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.7 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then begin to slowly fall, falling below flood stage Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
