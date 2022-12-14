Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Blowing snow over Monida Pass has diminished; therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 11 am MST.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING The advisory will be allowed to expire. Little or no additional accumulation is expected through the afternoon. Locally slick travel conditions may persist from the recent snow event.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Bordeaux area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. Therefore, will allow the High Wind Warning to expire on time.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then remain near flood stage through Friday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 11.6 Sun 10 am CS 11.9 12.0 12.0
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches for a storm total of 12 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Northern Washington and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low 40 below zero or lower. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Dense Fog this Morning across northern Johnson County This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility to under a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 1030 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Also, there could be rapidly changing visibility to under a tenth of a mile. Slow down when fog is encountered.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.1 Sun 10 am CS 4.0 3.8 3.6
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in the most persistent lake snows, especially in the northern portions of the county. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 13:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EST Sunday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Arlington area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. After a brief lull in the winds early this evening, winds are expected to increase by midnight tonight. A High Wind Watch remains in effect.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon Patchy dense freezing fog has reduced visibilities to less than 1/4 mile in portions of the Columbia Basin of Oregon, including sections of I-84. If you are traveling this morning and encounter freezing fog, slow down, and allow for extra distance between your vehicle and those around around you.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, Petroleum, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations over 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows on the Tug Hill, around one foot toward the western Adirondacks and 4 to 8 inches for the lower elevations, including Watertown, Lowville and Oswego. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4394 7542 4397 7551 4401 7592 4391 7637 4383 7629 4370 7623 4361 7623 4357 7589 4369 7556 4375 7548 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1500Z COORD...4391 7516 4398 7584 4394 7609 4387 7628 4379 7630 4370 7623 4350 7623 4345 7552 4360 7513 4371 7511 TIME Y22M12D18T1500Z-Y22M12D18T2100Z COORD...4384 7514 4385 7583 4379 7627 4357 7625 4354 7641 4347 7636 4338 7611 4345 7570 4342 7550 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D18T2100Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4358 7516 4373 7550 4379 7606 4367 7623 4356 7640 4336 7631 4326 7619 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4342 7586 4348 7561 4363 7579 4363 7597 4342 7655 4324 7643 4328 7620 4324 7622 4318 7590 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z
