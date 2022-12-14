Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.

