Effective: 2022-12-20 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.

BUFFALO COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO