Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
Comments / 0