Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
Comments / 0