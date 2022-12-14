ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

World Traveler Explains Key Differences Between River and Ocean Cruises

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gla0F_0jieJDX600

They both have their appeal with different crowds.

When you bring up "cruises," most people immediately think of the massive ocean liners that tantalize tourists with tropical destinations and thrilling onboard activities. However, " river cruises " have been rising in popularity over the past few years, with some tourists opting to take slower scenic river trips.

So when it comes down to it, what are the key differences that set river and ocean cruises apart from each other (aside from their respective bodies of water, of course)? TikTok travel enthusiast Jen Ruiz, aka @jenonajetplane , lays them out for us.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So, firstly, in terms of demographics, river cruise guests tend to skew a bit older. That's likely because river cruises are less massive party trips and more focused on cultural appreciation. That's not a judgement- some people want to go on a trip where they can cut loose and party hard, and there's nothing wrong with that! However, with river cruise ships being much smaller than ocean liners, the onboard activities tend to be calmer and more focused around intellectual and cultural enrichment.

Unlike ocean liners, where you can honestly spend the trip at sea without ever once stepping on shore (if you really want to), these river cruises put more emphasis on their onshore expeditions, with plenty of time devoted to engaging tours and exploration at each port. We think Jen summarized it best in the description: "River cruising is more about the entertainment at the sites you're visiting than the ship itself. It was comfortable, a smooth ride, and had personalized attention by the staff who knew you by name." That last point- the more personalized experience- might be a selling point for some, too. One reason some people avoid ocean cruises is because of the massive crowds- but that's not really a thing on river cruises!

"I loved my river cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow 5 or so years ago. Lots of lochs and I agree no seasickness at all. Loved the tours," reminisced @trvlmomma. "Our first ever cruise was on the Viking Lofn on the Rhine in April 2015. I don’t think anything will ever compare," @jenniferlynn3765 fondly recalled. "Done lots of both they are all enjoyable. Just don’t do the bottom end unless you can’t afford," @josephjosephs281 advised.

Whether you prefer the thrilling party experience of an ocean cruise or the calmer cultural exploration of a river cruise, there's something for everyone out there!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
595
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy