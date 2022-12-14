World Traveler Explains Key Differences Between River and Ocean Cruises

They both have their appeal with different crowds.

When you bring up "cruises," most people immediately think of the massive ocean liners that tantalize tourists with tropical destinations and thrilling onboard activities. However, " river cruises " have been rising in popularity over the past few years, with some tourists opting to take slower scenic river trips.

So when it comes down to it, what are the key differences that set river and ocean cruises apart from each other (aside from their respective bodies of water, of course)? TikTok travel enthusiast Jen Ruiz, aka @jenonajetplane , lays them out for us.

So, firstly, in terms of demographics, river cruise guests tend to skew a bit older. That's likely because river cruises are less massive party trips and more focused on cultural appreciation. That's not a judgement- some people want to go on a trip where they can cut loose and party hard, and there's nothing wrong with that! However, with river cruise ships being much smaller than ocean liners, the onboard activities tend to be calmer and more focused around intellectual and cultural enrichment.

Unlike ocean liners, where you can honestly spend the trip at sea without ever once stepping on shore (if you really want to), these river cruises put more emphasis on their onshore expeditions, with plenty of time devoted to engaging tours and exploration at each port. We think Jen summarized it best in the description: "River cruising is more about the entertainment at the sites you're visiting than the ship itself. It was comfortable, a smooth ride, and had personalized attention by the staff who knew you by name." That last point- the more personalized experience- might be a selling point for some, too. One reason some people avoid ocean cruises is because of the massive crowds- but that's not really a thing on river cruises!

"I loved my river cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow 5 or so years ago. Lots of lochs and I agree no seasickness at all. Loved the tours," reminisced @trvlmomma. "Our first ever cruise was on the Viking Lofn on the Rhine in April 2015. I don’t think anything will ever compare," @jenniferlynn3765 fondly recalled. "Done lots of both they are all enjoyable. Just don’t do the bottom end unless you can’t afford," @josephjosephs281 advised.

Whether you prefer the thrilling party experience of an ocean cruise or the calmer cultural exploration of a river cruise, there's something for everyone out there!

