Mark Youso
2d ago
What a disgrace O’Leary has become. He says he made $5 million with FTX. He should give it all to the victims! He indeed lost all credibility, integrity and the ability to simply admit he was WRONG. I used to like this guy until watching him act like a spoiled child in real time!
Guest
2d ago
Lol..more deflecting for " rip off Sam " ...he deserves the maximum penalty along with his celebrity spokesmen ! All in congress who accepted his ill gotten campaign contributions need to return them .
Kevin Crum
2d ago
LOL!!! If FTX were operating an ethical business with the assets being protected for the investors, Binanance would not have pushed this corrupt money laundering operation over the cliff.
