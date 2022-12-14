ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 11

Mark Youso
2d ago

What a disgrace O’Leary has become. He says he made $5 million with FTX. He should give it all to the victims! He indeed lost all credibility, integrity and the ability to simply admit he was WRONG. I used to like this guy until watching him act like a spoiled child in real time!

Reply(2)
8
Guest
2d ago

Lol..more deflecting for " rip off Sam " ...he deserves the maximum penalty along with his celebrity spokesmen ! All in congress who accepted his ill gotten campaign contributions need to return them .

Reply
6
Kevin Crum
2d ago

LOL!!! If FTX were operating an ethical business with the assets being protected for the investors, Binanance would not have pushed this corrupt money laundering operation over the cliff.

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

Caroline Ellison hires lawyer as US reportedly weighs fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried

US prosecutors are reportedly assembling a potential fraud indictment against disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and speculation is growing that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison could become a stool pigeon in the case. Justice Department officials in the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing the alleged transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the US to the Bahamas right around the time that his FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also are probing whether Bankman-Fried manipulated crypto markets by orchestrating trades that led to the collapse of the...
NEW YORK STATE
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Futurism

SBF and Caroline Ellison Allegedly Had a Secret Groupchat Called “Wirefraud”

Just in case we needed any more reason to believe that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and also-bankrupt FTX-tied hedge fund Alameda Research — which together left a mult-billion dollar hole in investors' bank accounts — were in fact run by a gaggle of egomaniacal children: a report from The Australian Financial Review alleges that disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison were both in a secret groupchat dubbed "Wirefraud."
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
892
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy