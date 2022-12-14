Read full article on original website
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
Man reported missing found dead in East Greenwich
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man reported missing in East Greenwich was found dead on Thursday. Mike Healey with DEM told NBC 10 News the body of 33-year-old David Craig was found at around 2:20 p.m. on the western side of Carr's Pond at Big River Management Area.
Woman holds toy drive in memory of husband killed in combat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former resident of Hartford Park collected toys for children this Christmas in memory of her husband. Valerie Giblin ran a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence in honor of her husband, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who died in the Beirut bombings in Lebanon in 1983.
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
'It's here to stay:' Good Samaritan replaces burned Barrington beach tree
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An anonymous donor offered to replace the Barrington Lions Club's 'beach tree' after it was burned on Wednesday evening. Barrington police found a butane cannister under the burned tree while responding to a report of vandalism on Barrington Beach on Thursday morning. "It backfired in...
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Hospital staff throws bubble parade as Rhode Island boy who suffered brain injury released
BOSTON (WJAR) — A 1-year-old boy from West Warwick is defying the odds. He was released from a Boston hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Cheers of joy and bubbles were in the air as 1-year-old Odin Mello left Franciscan Children's in Brighton, just in time for Christmas.
Illegal dumping in Fall River leaves tires, trash and stress throughout city
FALL RIVER — From mattresses to tires, illegal dumping is becoming a nuisance for cities and towns across Southern New England. Residents in Fall River take pride in their city and say the littering problem has gotten out of hand. The city has been trying to clean up each...
North Providence High School student hosts toy drive for children in need
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence High School student organized a toy drive on Saturday morning to benefit a clinic she knows well. "I was in the hospital during the holiday season," said 17-year old Macie Romano. Romano was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in 2019. Over...
Man faces life in prison for 2018 murder in Dartmouth
A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of 37-year-old Joseph Tavares in a hotel parking lot in 2018, prosecutors said Friday. Robert Rose, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony in Fall River Superior Court.
Children's Friend donations bring Christmas to thousands
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Those who adopted families through Children's Friend have brought Christmas to thousands of children in need. The organization helps under-served kids in Rhode Island get the services they need, year-round. It relies on the community to support families during the holidays. There are about 100...
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
North Providence High School student's senior project benefits The Tomorrow Fund
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It all started back in 2019 when Macie Romano, now 17, was diagnosed with a rare and often puzzling condition known as thoracic outlet syndrome. Romano told NBC 10 News she had blood clots. "Thoracic outlet syndrome is where your clavicle and first rib...
'Little Lady Christmas' dinghy spreads joy in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There's an extra twinkle in the town of Tiverton around the holiday season each year thanks to a local family. For the past four years, the Durand family has been purchasing a small Christmas tree from Leo's Greenhouse ahead of the holiday. They then decorate...
Golden Apple recipient reminds North Providence students they have no limits
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students in teacher Stacy Pokora's class know they can always count on her. Pokora tells her students they have no limits, both inside and outside of the classroom. With Mayor Charlie Lombardi and the commissioner of education, NBC 10 News went to her classroom...
Elorza tells '10 News Conference' he won't send his son to Providence public schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Jorge Elorza's time as mayor of Providence is coming to an end, but he said he's not going anywhere. "I want to stay involved in issues I really care about. I'm not leaving Providence. I'm firmly rooted here," Elorza said Friday during a taping of "10 News Conference."
