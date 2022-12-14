Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott give himself grade of 'b-minus' in crime prevention in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — “It sure seems like Baltimore’s public schools are not the only ones engaging in grade inflation if you are giving yourself a b, after a record-breaking year of violence in Baltimore again.”. Former federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah once ran for the office Brandon Scott...
foxbaltimore.com
Local critic weighs in on Councilman Dorsey's attempt to repeal term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite overwhelming support from voters, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey continues to push to repeal term limits. If 72 % of voters approved Question K, why aren't you listening to your constituents?. Do you refuse to accept the voice of the people?. Are you willing to...
foxbaltimore.com
Questionable timing of City Council President Nick Mosby's tribute to celebrate Marilyn
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the last year, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been filmed countless time, hanging her head walking in and out of city buildings in preparation for her federal perjury trial. But Thursday, her chin was up inside City Hall, with City Council voting...
foxbaltimore.com
Contributor to Mayor Scott's campaign was once targeted for disbarment
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is not explaining his acceptance of a $5,000 campaign contribution from a city contractor whose contribution he returned three years ago. "This is about doing the right thing and about reform," said Scott three years ago when he returned a $4,500 donation...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman Dorsey goes against his own constituents on term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When Question K passed on election day, a whopping 71% of Baltimore City voters said they want elected leaders to serve a maximum of eight years in each office, but that’s not sitting well with one councilman. "Question K’s effect will be to strip voters...
foxbaltimore.com
Expert says voters see 'shenanigans' as City Council honors State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City Hall was buzzing on Friday after the Baltimore City Council saluted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby for her distinguished service. The presentation came three months before Mosby is set to stand trial on federal perjury charges. "I wanted to do it for my wife," said Mosby's...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Governor-Elect Wes Moore tours Government House with Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, his wife, Dawn, and their children to Government House in Annapolis today. Gov. Hogan is leaving office after two terms. Moore won the election in November, beating Republican Dan Cox.
foxbaltimore.com
With plans to expand Group Violence Reduction Strategy, councilmembers have concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — During the final monthly meeting of the public safety committee, Baltimore City leaders learned a key partner in the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy is no longer working with the city as the program expands. Chaired by Councilman Mark Conway, the Public Safety Committee hearing...
foxbaltimore.com
City Pastor says we aren't seeing what we are supposed to after Mayor's 2 years in office
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott has surpassed the milestone of two years in office. In in first week on the job, Mayor Scott vowed to reduce homicide by 15% each year, and get the city below 300 homicides in his first year. However, Scott's first two years in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's push to honor wife under scrutiny
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has pushed a council resolution recognizing his wife, city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby for what he calls, "distinguished service to Baltimore." It's another Mosby move under scrutiny. It's an honor given to no other city state's attorney over past decades...
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Council committee probes police over uptick in violence
Baltimore City Council committee members want answers from police and the mayor's office on what's being done to fight crime. The Public Safety and Government Operations Committee held a hearing Thursday to discuss an uptick in violence -- and the members often didn't like what they heard. The hearing provided...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott stays silent as Councilman attempts to repeal newly passed term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite his history of support for term limits, Mayor Brandon Scott has remained noticeably quiet on Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s attempt to quickly repeal them. Last week, Dorsey introduced legislation that would potentially overturn the newly passed term limits. It comes just one month after 72%...
foxbaltimore.com
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Homeowners displaced by sinkhole sue Baltimore seeking reimbursement
Several Baltimore homeowners said the city refuses to reimburse them after a sinkhole forced the emergency demolitions of five homes in July, and they're taking the matter to court. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is preparing to reopen a part of East North Avenue on Friday. All lanes...
foxbaltimore.com
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
foxbaltimore.com
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign
Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
foxbaltimore.com
Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...
Comments / 0