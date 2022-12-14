ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Contributor to Mayor Scott's campaign was once targeted for disbarment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is not explaining his acceptance of a $5,000 campaign contribution from a city contractor whose contribution he returned three years ago. "This is about doing the right thing and about reform," said Scott three years ago when he returned a $4,500 donation...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman Dorsey goes against his own constituents on term limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When Question K passed on election day, a whopping 71% of Baltimore City voters said they want elected leaders to serve a maximum of eight years in each office, but that’s not sitting well with one councilman. "Question K’s effect will be to strip voters...
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Council committee probes police over uptick in violence

Baltimore City Council committee members want answers from police and the mayor's office on what's being done to fight crime. The Public Safety and Government Operations Committee held a hearing Thursday to discuss an uptick in violence -- and the members often didn't like what they heard. The hearing provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign

Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy