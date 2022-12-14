ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Every therapy dog has its day!

Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

