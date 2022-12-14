Read full article on original website
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time
For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Thousands of toys given away to families in need across Central Indiana
The WRTV Toy Drive is serving thousands of Hoosier families across Indianapolis and beyond this holiday season. For our 22nd year, we are supporting more than eight organizations in Central Indiana.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
Where to see the best holiday lights around Indy
Make spirits bright by taking friends and family to these holiday lights displays.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky blue cottage in the city,” reads the […]
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
readthereporter.com
Every therapy dog has its day!
Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
kshb.com
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
