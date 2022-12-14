ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.  The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CBS New York

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 
wdiy.org

NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
PIX11

New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, […]
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
FOX 43

Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
Trenton, NJ
