ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man injured following single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9Z3n_0jieGloP00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department , the accident occurred in the 600 block of Elmhurst Lane. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The area is being blocked off while police investigate and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 1 dog dead in Hampton fire on Moger Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has suffered life-threatening injuries and a dog has died in a fire Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive in Hampton, the city’s Division of Fire and Rescue said. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. When fire...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy