Man injured following single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department , the accident occurred in the 600 block of Elmhurst Lane. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The area is being blocked off while police investigate and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.