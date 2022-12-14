Man injured following single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Portsmouth.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department , the accident occurred in the 600 block of Elmhurst Lane. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.
The area is being blocked off while police investigate and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0