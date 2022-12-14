Read full article on original website
After spending $20 M, oil industry gathers enough signatures for initiative against setbacks law
After oil corporations pumped $20 million into the effort, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) announced on Dec. 12 that it has collected enough signatures to qualify a petition to undo Senate Bill (SB) 1137, a bill banning new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities.
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don't.
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
For years, powerful farmers in California's Central Valley fought for more water from the state's rivers. Now some are changing course, because there's no more water to be found.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
Oregon District 1 senator supports Oregon District 1 representative to replace him
ROSEBURG & SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's District 1 state senator plans to leave his position January 1, 2023, and he's endorsing a replacement. Roseburg Republican Senator Dallas Heard says he supports Port Orford Republican David Brock Smith to succeed him as the next Oregon District 1 Senator. Brock Smith is Oregon's House District 1 Representative.
California Approved A Very Bold Plan To Cut Planet-Heating Pollution
The bigger challenge will be to implement it.
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it
RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
California’s air board unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change on Thursday, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy. Called a scoping plan, the 297-page strategy could...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
US Announces Almost $40 Million Dam Removal Projects to Allow Salmon Passage in Washington State Rivers
Dam removal projects are underway in the state of Washington after years of struggle between destroying or retaining the river barriers deemed by conservationists as hindrance to fish population. Earlier this week, the US announced that the Pacific Northwest state could receive a fund boost to remove some of its...
Judge to halt provision in new California law making gun lawsuits costlier
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state's gun laws in court.U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California's famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose.Benitez said this would have a "chilling effect" on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for...
Elliot State Forest will be the largest research forest in North America
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following this week’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land...
Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests
PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
