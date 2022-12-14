ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon

Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it

RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...
Judge to halt provision in new California law making gun lawsuits costlier

SAN DIEGO  — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state's gun laws in court.U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California's famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose.Benitez said this would have a "chilling effect" on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for...
Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests

PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
