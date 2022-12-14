BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the region starting Friday morning, and last through the start of Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire region for the potential of six inches or more of snow. Snow will overspread the region from south to north during the morning hours on Friday, with snow fall rates, especially in southern Vermont, of an inch per hour or more throughout the day. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for periods of time and driving could be hazardous.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO