Tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Updated: 4 hours ago. The region Friday was hit with the...
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
The region Friday was hit with the first significant snowfall of the season, bringing heavy, wet snow that caused a few thousand power outages and made for slippery driving. Shoppers brave the elements as stores gear up for busy week. Updated: 5 hours ago. The timing of Friday’s storm was...
Thank your retail workers this holiday shopping season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the stress of this holiday shopping season, a small act of kindness can go a long way. That’s according to the Executive Director of Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association, Erin Sigrist. She says the holiday season is retail’s busiest, and staffing levels remain...
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January
Survey gathers public input on forest economy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state plans to bolster the forest products sector over the next decade, but they want your opinion on how it should be done. The Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation has launched their public survey to gather input on our forest economy. There are currently...
Winter manure spreading ban starts Friday
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The winter manure-spreading ban in Vermont began Friday. The ban means no manure or other ag waste -- including compost and spoiled feed -- can be spread on fields throughout the state. It’s a required part of the strategy to protect water quality and natural resources...
Chanukah begins tonight at sundown
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This evening marks the first night of Chanukah, with many Jewish Vermonters getting together to celebrate the holiday for the first of eight days. There are numerous Chanukah celebrations statewide throughout the week, including menorah lightings, Chanukah parties, and even a police-escorted parade. Draizy Junik from...
Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The region Friday was hit with the first significant snowfall of the season, bringing heavy, wet snow that caused a few thousand power outages and made for slippery driving. It also allowed ski areas to gear up for the holiday break with a dose of powder.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the region starting Friday morning, and last through the start of Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire region for the potential of six inches or more of snow. Snow will overspread the region from south to north during the morning hours on Friday, with snow fall rates, especially in southern Vermont, of an inch per hour or more throughout the day. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for periods of time and driving could be hazardous.
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
A Pfizer RSV vaccine for pregnant people is in phase 3 trial. The 114th Basic Training class is wrapping up their 4 month training with a ceremony at the Academy in Pittsford Friday.
