ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
97ZOK

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid

Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri

I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
MISSOURI STATE
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy