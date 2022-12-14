ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangecountytribune.com

HBPD plans DUI checkpoint

The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton sobriety checkpoint nets two DUI arrests

COMPTON, Calif. – A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a...
COMPTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place

On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint

The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona

A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
POMONA, CA
signalscv.com

Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

One killed, one hurt in crash

One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA

