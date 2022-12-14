Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
HBPD plans DUI checkpoint
The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
2urbangirls.com
Compton sobriety checkpoint nets two DUI arrests
COMPTON, Calif. – A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place
On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint
The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
orangecountytribune.com
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
6 juveniles arrested in connection with dating app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles
Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in Southeast Los Angeles. Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app Tagged. They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to […]
Innocent driver killed after fleeing suspect runs red light, crashes in Westminster
A 64-year-old man was killed when a driver fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black Camaro for fraudulent tags, authorities […]
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: She Screams for Help, Is Arrested; Man Arrested Twice in One Day; Family's Pet Stolen; and Lots of Drunks
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 8 – 14. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 373 service events, resulting in 74 investigations. Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested. December 8 at 12:25 a.m.,...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Due in Court
A felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore, was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
DMV Offers New Online Service To Renew Disabled Parking Placard
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, (DMV) has launched a new online service to help ease new California requirements for disabled person parking placard renewal. The online service is now available and allows a new way for California residents to provide a signature electronically in the most recent expansion of digital services offered by the ...
