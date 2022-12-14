ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona lands commitment from former Cal linebacker Orin Patu

If you can’t beat ‘em, pick them up from the transfer portal. Arizona has landed its second player from the NCAA transfer portal, as former Cal linebacker Orin Patu announced Saturday he was coming to Tucson for 2023 after four seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Las Vegas WR Trech Kekahuna

The last weekend before the Early Signing Period has been a big one for Arizona, whose 2023 recruiting class is rounding into shape at the last minute. Saturday saw the Wildcats pick up their third commitment in two days, this one from 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who made his pledge to the UA on ESPNU.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season

Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when No. 20 Arizona women’s basketball takes on No. 18 Baylor

After the 2020-21 season, Baylor was looking for a new coach when Kim Mulkey went to LSU. The Bears set their eyes on Arizona’s Adia Barnes, who had just led her team to the national title game for the first time in program history. Arizona responded by giving Barnes her second raise within a few months, making her one of the few seven-figure coaches in women’s basketball.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona secures commitment of 3-star SoCal WR Malachi Riley

The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class is right around the corner, which often means there's a period of quiet before things pick up on Wednesday. The Wildcats have picked up their second commitment on Friday, this one from 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley. Riley, who is 6-foot-2...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee

Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
TUCSON, AZ
thecomeback.com

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes gets real about Top 10 showdown

Sixth-ranked Tennessee has excelled on the hardwood so far this season. The Volunteers are 9-1 and have reeled off eight consecutive victories after a slip-up against Colorado on November 13. On Saturday,. travels to Tucson for a premier Top 10 matchup with Arizona. The Wildcats are 9-1 as well and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
southeasthoops.com

Arizona vs. Tennessee Prediction: Top 10 Showdown In Tuscon

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arizona vs. Tennessee prediction for the December 17 matchup in Tuscon. The Vols have allowed more than 53 points just once during their eight-game winning streak, which includes wins over Butler, USC, Kansas, and Maryland. As for the Wildcats, they also sit at 9-1 on the season and lead the nation in scoring at 92.0 points per game.
NASHVILLE, TN
allsportstucson.com

Sahuarita 49ers’ 8U cheerleaders place high in national competition

The Sahuarita 49ers’ youth cheerleading team placed fifth in the nation in the recent national American Youth Cheer (AYC) dance, step and cheer competition in the 8-and-under age group at Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend. Pictured on top, left to right:. Arianna Paredes. Emmy Ortiz. Arlyss Duarte. Leilani Quintero. Eyleen...
SAHUARITA, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Battery Factory moving into Tucson

American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Laura C. Belleau

Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson

Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location

Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
TUCSON, AZ

