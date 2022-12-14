Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO