FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona lands commitment from former Cal linebacker Orin Patu
If you can’t beat ‘em, pick them up from the transfer portal. Arizona has landed its second player from the NCAA transfer portal, as former Cal linebacker Orin Patu announced Saturday he was coming to Tucson for 2023 after four seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Las Vegas WR Trech Kekahuna
The last weekend before the Early Signing Period has been a big one for Arizona, whose 2023 recruiting class is rounding into shape at the last minute. Saturday saw the Wildcats pick up their third commitment in two days, this one from 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who made his pledge to the UA on ESPNU.
azdesertswarm.com
RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season
Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 20 Arizona women’s basketball takes on No. 18 Baylor
After the 2020-21 season, Baylor was looking for a new coach when Kim Mulkey went to LSU. The Bears set their eyes on Arizona’s Adia Barnes, who had just led her team to the national title game for the first time in program history. Arizona responded by giving Barnes her second raise within a few months, making her one of the few seven-figure coaches in women’s basketball.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona secures commitment of 3-star SoCal WR Malachi Riley
The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class is right around the corner, which often means there's a period of quiet before things pick up on Wednesday. The Wildcats have picked up their second commitment on Friday, this one from 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley. Riley, who is 6-foot-2...
etxview.com
Madi, remade: Arizona's Conner evolves from shooter to an all-around threat
Madi Conner doesn’t back down from a challenge. After spending the summer getting stronger and working on her speed, Conner — the Arizona Wildcats’ spot-up shooting sensation — was asked to take on a new role. Well, three of them. Conner now knows four positions —...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona knocks off No. 6 Tennessee to avenge first loss of Tommy Lloyd era
Courtney Ramey wasn’t a party to Arizona’s loss at Tennessee last season, but as a veteran of the Big 12 he’s had plenty of experience playing in high-level games. On Saturday night, he put that training to good use. The Texas transfer hit four 3-pointers, all in...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee
Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
thecomeback.com
Tennessee’s Rick Barnes gets real about Top 10 showdown
Sixth-ranked Tennessee has excelled on the hardwood so far this season. The Volunteers are 9-1 and have reeled off eight consecutive victories after a slip-up against Colorado on November 13. On Saturday,. travels to Tucson for a premier Top 10 matchup with Arizona. The Wildcats are 9-1 as well and...
southeasthoops.com
Arizona vs. Tennessee Prediction: Top 10 Showdown In Tuscon
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arizona vs. Tennessee prediction for the December 17 matchup in Tuscon. The Vols have allowed more than 53 points just once during their eight-game winning streak, which includes wins over Butler, USC, Kansas, and Maryland. As for the Wildcats, they also sit at 9-1 on the season and lead the nation in scoring at 92.0 points per game.
allsportstucson.com
Sahuarita 49ers’ 8U cheerleaders place high in national competition
The Sahuarita 49ers’ youth cheerleading team placed fifth in the nation in the recent national American Youth Cheer (AYC) dance, step and cheer competition in the 8-and-under age group at Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend. Pictured on top, left to right:. Arianna Paredes. Emmy Ortiz. Arlyss Duarte. Leilani Quintero. Eyleen...
allsportstucson.com
Cholla, Rincon/UHS and Sahuarita move down in new proposed football alignment
The initial football conference placements for the 2023 year have been posted and schools have until Jan. 5 to appeal. The conferences will be finalized on Jan. 17 and the initial region placements will be released on Jan. 24. Everything will be finalized by Feb. 21. Cholla and Rincon/University moved...
yumadailynews.com
Rapid factory growth in Arizona led by record-breaking Commerce Authority effort
(The Center Square) – Last week, two technology companies announced new factories in Arizona, leading to over 500,000 total private sector jobs created by the Arizona Commerce Authority under Gov. Doug Ducey. These three factories are a part of over a dozen manufacturing companies that announced their expansion in...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
biztucson.com
Laura C. Belleau
Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson
Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
biztucson.com
Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location
Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
