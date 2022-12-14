Artisans, Local Businesses, Children’s Activities, Food and More at Area’s Largest Outdoor Holiday Market

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
hudsontv.com
A 42-Year Tradition Continues Thanks To The Brian P. Stack Civic Association
It’s a tradition which has been growing and growing for more than 40 years. The Brian P. Stack Civic Association is holding holiday, toy giveaways with Santa at numerous locations throughout North Hudson today and continuing on Sunday and Monday. Thousands of children are receiving gifts, nearly 25,000 toys, as the spirit of giving is in full swing.
hudsontv.com
Winter Concert Scheduled For HCST’s Jersey City Earl W. Byrd Center
The Hudson County Schools of Technology has announced that the public is cordially invited to attend the Music & Audio Technology Department 90’s themed Winter Concert. The Winter Concert will take place on Wednesday, December 21st at 7pm in the CP Theater at the Earl W. Byrd Center in Jersey City.
hudsontv.com
Fulop: Jersey City’s Budget, Including Residents’ Suggestions, Exceeds Expectations
Mayor Fulop Brings Residents’ Ideas to Life as Participatory Budget Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations. Jersey City Funds Multiple Community Projects Chosen 100% by Residents, Ranging from Family Literacy & Computer Workshops to Park & Playground Improvements. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the successful implementation of...
hudsontv.com
Union City’s Jefferson School Celebrates National Twin Day
It will be a special day in the United States this Sunday if you have a sibling who is your twin. It will be National Twin Day. It was a particularly special day today if you attend the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Union City, as the school held a special breakfast to celebrate those students who are twins.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen High School Student Awarded Full Scholarship to Washington University
NORTH BERGEN, NJ – North Bergen High School student Ashley Cangana, a STEM senior, recently received the news that she has been accepted to Washington University in St Louis and will receive a full four year scholarship through Questbridge. “Whenever one of our students accomplishes their goals it is...
hudsontv.com
WNY Honors Cuban American Grammy Winner & Philanthropist Willy Chirino With Street Naming
Approximately 50 people gathered at the corner of Boulevard East and 54th Street in West New York this afternoon, as the town renamed the intersection Willy Chirino Way in honor of the 75-year old, multi-Grammy Award-winning, Cuban-American artist and philanthropist. Chirino came to the United States in 1960 during Operation...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School
According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
hudsontv.com
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief Arrested on Charges of Luring and Endangering the Welfare of a Child
On Friday, December 16, 2022, Henry Meola, a 33-year-old resident of Nutley and the Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief, was arrested by the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department. Meola is charged with one count of Luring in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-6a, a crime of the second degree, and Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and 2C:24-4a(1), a crime of the third degree. The arrest took place at Meola’s home in Nutley, and he was later transported to the North Bergen Police Department and held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
hudsontv.com
Nutley Fire Chief Arrested on Attempted Luring Charges
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez tweed at 10:30 this morning that the North Bergen Police Department, the Nutley Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit have arrested a Fire Chief from Nutley on attempted luring charges. No further information has been released at this time.
hudsontv.com
Hit-and-Run Crash Seriously Injures North Bergen Woman, Authorities Seeking Information and Suspects
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a hit-and-run crash occurred that seriously injured a bicyclist in the area of 50th Street and Bergenline Avenue. The West New York Police Department was alerted to the incident and upon arriving at the scene, found a 33-year-old North Bergen woman with serious injuries. She was immediately transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. According to the latest updates, her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
