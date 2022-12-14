ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Artisans, Local Businesses, Children’s Activities, Food and More at Area’s Largest Outdoor Holiday Market

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

A 42-Year Tradition Continues Thanks To The Brian P. Stack Civic Association

It’s a tradition which has been growing and growing for more than 40 years. The Brian P. Stack Civic Association is holding holiday, toy giveaways with Santa at numerous locations throughout North Hudson today and continuing on Sunday and Monday. Thousands of children are receiving gifts, nearly 25,000 toys, as the spirit of giving is in full swing.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Winter Concert Scheduled For HCST’s Jersey City Earl W. Byrd Center

The Hudson County Schools of Technology has announced that the public is cordially invited to attend the Music & Audio Technology Department 90’s themed Winter Concert. The Winter Concert will take place on Wednesday, December 21st at 7pm in the CP Theater at the Earl W. Byrd Center in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City’s Jefferson School Celebrates National Twin Day

It will be a special day in the United States this Sunday if you have a sibling who is your twin. It will be National Twin Day. It was a particularly special day today if you attend the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Union City, as the school held a special breakfast to celebrate those students who are twins.
UNION CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School

According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief Arrested on Charges of Luring and Endangering the Welfare of a Child

On Friday, December 16, 2022, Henry Meola, a 33-year-old resident of Nutley and the Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief, was arrested by the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department. Meola is charged with one count of Luring in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-6a, a crime of the second degree, and Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and 2C:24-4a(1), a crime of the third degree. The arrest took place at Meola’s home in Nutley, and he was later transported to the North Bergen Police Department and held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
NUTLEY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Nutley Fire Chief Arrested on Attempted Luring Charges

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez tweed at 10:30 this morning that the North Bergen Police Department, the Nutley Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit have arrested a Fire Chief from Nutley on attempted luring charges. No further information has been released at this time.
NUTLEY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hit-and-Run Crash Seriously Injures North Bergen Woman, Authorities Seeking Information and Suspects

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a hit-and-run crash occurred that seriously injured a bicyclist in the area of 50th Street and Bergenline Avenue. The West New York Police Department was alerted to the incident and upon arriving at the scene, found a 33-year-old North Bergen woman with serious injuries. She was immediately transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. According to the latest updates, her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy