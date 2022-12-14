ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Red Land Boys Basketball dominates James Buchanan

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
 3 days ago

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Land’s early lead never let up as the Patriots dominated James Buchanan boys basketball, 74-29 on Monday, December 12.

Playing in front of their home crowd, Red Land built a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Patriots defense only allowed four buckets from the field in the first half, as the lead extended to 53-16 at the half.

2022-23 SCHEDULES: Mid Penn Conference Basketball Season Schedules

Red Land was lead by Reece Meanor with a game-high 20 points in the win. For James Buchanan, Jayce Piper had a team-high 10 points in the loss.

Red Land improves to 2-2 on the young 2022-23 season.

abc27 News

abc27 News

