Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
nbc15.com
Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days. Building Inspection and...
Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash
UPDATE: All westbound lanes of Highway 30 were reopened at Fair Oaks Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS...
nbc15.com
Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.
Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.
nbc15.com
Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re flying out of Madison for the holidays, expect to hear classic Christmas carols live at the airport. The Dane County Regional Airport is bringing back “Holiday Tunes in the Terminal” in person after performances went virtual during the pandemic. Today’s performance featured a free “sing-along” opportunity lead by a music teacher.
nbc15.com
Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday. Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself. “I’m already tired of...
nbc15.com
Merrimac ferry closing for season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is just about done for the year. After this weekend, ferry service will shut down for the season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revealed Friday. The ferry will stop running at 7 a.m. on Monday and will stay closed until springtime rolls around....
nbc15.com
City of Madison releases photos of new electric metro buses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members got a first look Thursday at the new electric buses in Madison. The City of Madison said the buses are part of the new Bus Rapid Transit line, which had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city are implementing the...
nbc15.com
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline. WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90. The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote...
Multi-vehicle crash in Verona leaves one dead; weather may have been a factor, police say
VERONA, Wis. — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Verona Thursday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 just before 6 p.m. In a news release, police said an initial report showed two vehicles crashed on the bridge and were then hit by a third vehicle....
Madison family lucky to be alive after kitchen fire, officials say
The Madison Fire Department says a child playing with a stove may have started a kitchen fire on the city's north side earlier this week.
nbc15.com
MPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car on city’s south side
MPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car on city's south side
nbc15.com
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
nbc15.com
Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead
Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead

Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter. Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission. Invasive species are non-native...
