nbc15.com

Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days. Building Inspection and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re flying out of Madison for the holidays, expect to hear classic Christmas carols live at the airport. The Dane County Regional Airport is bringing back “Holiday Tunes in the Terminal” in person after performances went virtual during the pandemic. Today’s performance featured a free “sing-along” opportunity lead by a music teacher.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday. Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself. “I’m already tired of...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Merrimac ferry closing for season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is just about done for the year. After this weekend, ferry service will shut down for the season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revealed Friday. The ferry will stop running at 7 a.m. on Monday and will stay closed until springtime rolls around....
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison releases photos of new electric metro buses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members got a first look Thursday at the new electric buses in Madison. The City of Madison said the buses are part of the new Bus Rapid Transit line, which had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city are implementing the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2 dead following Janesville home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline. WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90. The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead

JANESVILLE, WI
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter. Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission. Invasive species are non-native...
WISCONSIN STATE

