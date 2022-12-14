ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

WJCL

Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
BLUFFTON, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

Billing method for trash services to change in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Dec. 13, 2022) – The City of Beaufort is changing the method it uses to bill residents for trash and recycling services. Beginning in January, Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will no longer bill for those services. The City of Beaufort currently contracts with BJWSA to bill customers for trash services monthly. That fee was $20 a month. So beginning in January, Beaufort residents will see their water/sewer bills decrease by $20.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Liberty County elementary school student found with gun

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

