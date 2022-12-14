Read full article on original website
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
'Breaking and Entering Christmas' event surprises a Hinesville family
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Breaking and entering is usually a crime but it’s not Thursday at this Hinesville residence. A Christmas miracle from Jared and Katie of Hot 98.3. It’s their annual “Breaking and Entering Christmas” event. The community nominates one family to get a Christmas...
Local organization offering free training for those interested in becoming tax preparers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA), a funded agency of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, is in need of volunteers to prepare free federal and state income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program serves to provide free tax services to low- […]
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers as part of Wreaths Across America Day
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A day to honor the season and the men and women who served—one wreath at a time. Beaufort National Cemetery was the site of a moving ceremony as part of Wreaths Across America Day. Hundreds of people came to remember the soldiers, airmen, naval officers and more buried here. They did […]
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Burton. Officials say deputies responded to a shots fired call on Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m.Saturday. Once they arrived on scene, they learned 27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill...
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
Fallen soldiers honored during 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are for spending time with family and Saturday on Fort Stewart, one group is working to make sure some family members are never forgotten. The 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart where family members of fallen soldiers lay wreaths along...
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, but overdose deaths are down
Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, …. Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Hinesville children take part in...
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
Billing method for trash services to change in 2023
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Dec. 13, 2022) – The City of Beaufort is changing the method it uses to bill residents for trash and recycling services. Beginning in January, Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will no longer bill for those services. The City of Beaufort currently contracts with BJWSA to bill customers for trash services monthly. That fee was $20 a month. So beginning in January, Beaufort residents will see their water/sewer bills decrease by $20.
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
