Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
Chances of freezing rain, some snow in forecast next week. What you need to know
There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.
Wind chill to bring frigid morning temps to the Willamette Valley this week
Mild winds are forecast to make early-morning temperatures feel like they’ve dropped below 20 degrees in the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday.
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland area splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie
The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: OHA reports COVID outbreak at Astoria care center, illegal wolf killing prompts reward
State discloses virus outbreak at Oregon Coast care home. The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak of 13 residents in November at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria. Clarissa Barrick, the administrator of the facility, said that as of Monday, two weeks had gone by without virus cases and all of the residents have recovered. While the source of the outbreak is unknown, the first person who tested positive at the facility had recently been discharged from a local hospital. “It’s very deja vu that we’re still going through this,” she said. “And it’s still scary because we have very, very fragile people here.” (Nicole Bales/The Astorian)
Chance of Portland snow next week remains uncertain
As meteorologists remind people repeatedly, weather conditions are always easier to predict as the day draws nearer. That is once again the case for early next week.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Public Health Urges the Community to Act Now to Slow the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers and health authorities across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. As the holidays continue to approach, consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions.
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
'We're putting something up that sparks a bit of conversation' | Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
'More trees, fewer deaths': Study shows lifesaving role of Portland's tree canopy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The benefits of trees have been widely known for years. Our arboreous neighbors provide cooling during hot summer days. They cut down on air pollution and increase property values. They’ve been shown to have traffic calming effects and they also just look great. But could...
opb.org
Overdue improvements coming for Portland’s Cully neighborhood, with major input from historically marginalized groups
Long-needed improvements are coming to Portland’s Cully neighborhood. But the exact nature of those changes has changed after the city leaders heard from cyclists of color in the Cully neighborhood. Engineers had been planning to put bike lanes between parked cars and traffic along Northeast Killingworth Street. But advocates...
kptv.com
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
PDX announces increased airport parking fees
FlyPDX has announced that parking rates will be increasing in 2023.
opb.org
Student death in Woodburn prompts leadership plan to create safer routes to school
A Woodburn high school student, struck by a train while walking to school, died earlier this month. The Woodburn High community continues to mourn the loss of 17-year-old Jesus Garcia Santiago. A GoFundMe page set up by his cousin exceeded its funding goal. Even people who did not know the teen left messages of support.
