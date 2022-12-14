State discloses virus outbreak at Oregon Coast care home. The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak of 13 residents in November at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria. Clarissa Barrick, the administrator of the facility, said that as of Monday, two weeks had gone by without virus cases and all of the residents have recovered. While the source of the outbreak is unknown, the first person who tested positive at the facility had recently been discharged from a local hospital. “It’s very deja vu that we’re still going through this,” she said. “And it’s still scary because we have very, very fragile people here.” (Nicole Bales/The Astorian)

