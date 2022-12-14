ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KOIN 6 News

Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
PORTLAND, OR
tuhswolf.com

“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon

As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie

The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
MILWAUKIE, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: OHA reports COVID outbreak at Astoria care center, illegal wolf killing prompts reward

State discloses virus outbreak at Oregon Coast care home. The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak of 13 residents in November at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria. Clarissa Barrick, the administrator of the facility, said that as of Monday, two weeks had gone by without virus cases and all of the residents have recovered. While the source of the outbreak is unknown, the first person who tested positive at the facility had recently been discharged from a local hospital. “It’s very deja vu that we’re still going through this,” she said. “And it’s still scary because we have very, very fragile people here.” (Nicole Bales/The Astorian)
ASTORIA, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Public Health Urges the Community to Act Now to Slow the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers and health authorities across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. As the holidays continue to approach, consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

