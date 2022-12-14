Read full article on original website
Related
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
Column: Oil and gas drillers mobilize to kill a key California environmental rule
A new law requires new oil wells to be at least a kilometer away from homes, schools and hospitals. The oil industry will spend millions to overturn it.
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis
"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Blames GOP, Biden Administration For Current Migrant Crisis During Visit To Border
During a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom blamed Republicans for the current migrant crisis and charged the Biden administration for hurting the state in recent years by them sending illegal immigrants to California in a disproportionate way. Governor Newsom, along with Mexican Baja California Governor...
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘We Worked For Free’: Black Businessman Urges $350,000 In Reparations For Black Californians at Public Hearing
Reparations for the descendants of slaves in the United States have long been a hot topic of debate. While a landmark California Reparations Task Force prepares to submit final recommendations for state-level reparations, a Black California businessman suggested that all Black California residents be compensated $350,000 at a recent public hearing.
Hate grows, L.A. politics go berserk and Gen Z saves democracy: Columnists dissect 2022
As a tumultuous 2022 wraps up, L.A. Times columnists Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria parse the good, the bad and the shocking — and offer predictions for 2023.
Haney bill would prevent landlords from charging tenants huge security deposits
A new bill would protect California renters from paying more than a month’s rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California’s new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Reparations tally could surpass half a million dollars, but task force also wants to change California policies
OAKLAND — The clock is ticking for the California Reparations Task Force, which has six months until it must submit its final, groundbreaking report to lawmakers and has already tallied a partial estimate of nearly half a million dollars that Black descendants of slaves could be owed. The task...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Don Christopher, California garlic king who forever changed our palates, dies at 88
Starting with a 10-acre plot, Don Christopher's ranch became the largest garlic grower in the nation and the offbeat Garlic Festival its signature promoter.
Forget honey bees. This L.A. artist finds meaning chasing California native bees
Artist-turned-community scientist Krystle Hickman quit the 9-to-5 life to find her passion: photographing California's endangered native bees.
Column: After decades in California politics, Bob Hertzberg is hanging it up. Too bad there are term limits
Former state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) is leaving politics after years as a California legislator.
Comments / 2