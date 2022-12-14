Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says. Amber McLaughlin -- listed in court documents as Scott McLaughlin -- is...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch. The man was spotted by an Arizona state trooper last week, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arkansas police officer killed, state trooper wounded, after pursuit of suspect who barricaded himself in a residence
An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to take a man into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from Arkansas State Police. A state trooper also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident after the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, police...
Comments / 0