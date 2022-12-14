9-year-old child struck during Christmas parade in Oakridge

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 9-year-old child from Oakridge was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car while passing out candy at the city’s Christmas parade on Saturday night, according to officials.

In a release on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, 69-year-old Michael Boardrow, was driving around the parade route near South Diamond Street and West 1st Street around 7 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Boardrow was ignoring police and fire emergency lights when he struck the child.

The child was rushed to a hospital with what officials say were serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

Boardrow was lodged at the Lane County Jail and faces charges for reckless endangering, reckless driving and second-degree assault.

