Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
JSO: Man in 20s shot, killed outside Hyde Park apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man in his 20s killed in a shooting behind an apartment complex on 6500 San Juan Ave. JSO reported at around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving, a man in his...
Exclusive: Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force previously punched handcuffed suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer being accused of excessive force during a traffic stop previously punched a handcuffed suspect, as shown in body camera footage obtained by First Coast News. As reported Thursday, a local military veteran claims he was racially profiled by Jacksonvillle Sheriff’s Officer Justin Peppers whom,...
JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to speak to the media Friday evening in reference to a shooting investigation on the Westside. Police say the incident occurred in the 5000 block of Norde Drive West. You can watch the briefing here live at 7 p.m.
3 people arrested in ‘orchestrated’ robbery, murder of Nassau man in Charlton, GBI says
Three people have been arrested in connection with the November murder and robbery of a man, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. GBI said Jonathan David Merritt of Nassau County, Florida, was robbed and shot to death early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13 “in an orchestrated and pre-planned attack.”
Duval county crash involving a semi truck ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that a traffic fatality involving a semi truck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It is reported that an SUV was traveling northbound on the McDuff Avenue, while an unoccupied semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. JSO says that all the lights of the semi were on at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi.
Deputies: Man on bike fires at patrol cars, apprehended in Green Cove Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Qwentin Simmons, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault during a burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neither Simmons nor members of law...
Veteran claims he was racially profiled after Jacksonville police traffic stop
Officers can be seen in the video yelling for Smith to put his hands outside of the car before pulling him out and cuffing him on the ground. He wasn't cited.
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
Police: Man asks people to pray with him and then steals their jewelry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a specific type of crime on the First Coast. JSO says the suspect is believed to be a part of a group of...
Florida ‘citizen’s arrest’ turns out to be anything but that
A reported “citizens arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area
A Jacksonville woman said she was caught off guard when she saw two men fight after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday night. The witness shared video with Action News Jax, showing two men getting into a fist fight. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This happened at...
JSO: Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say round 3 p.m., units responded to the 5400 block of Norde Drive West in relation to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located at unidentified...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca. Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday. The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in...
Yes, police officers are trained to deal with mental health issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published the body camera video from...
Man dies in early morning crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside early on Sunday morning. A semi truck was left parked in the middle lane on McDuff Avenue North with all the lights on. Around 3 a.m., an SUV drifted into the center turn lane before crashing into the parked semi truck, police said. The driver of the SUV, an adult man, died at the scene of the crash.
Activist Ben Frazier says he doesn't regret being arrested during City Council meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Activist Ben Frazier is speaking to First Coast News after his arrest Tuesday night during the Jacksonville city council meeting. He says he was protesting the removal of confederate monuments. “Remove Confederate monuments! Am I being arrested?” asked Frazier. “Fact of the matter is I...
