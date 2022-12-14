ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
Duval county crash involving a semi truck ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that a traffic fatality involving a semi truck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It is reported that an SUV was traveling northbound on the McDuff Avenue, while an unoccupied semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. JSO says that all the lights of the semi were on at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi.
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
