JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that a traffic fatality involving a semi truck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It is reported that an SUV was traveling northbound on the McDuff Avenue, while an unoccupied semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. JSO says that all the lights of the semi were on at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO