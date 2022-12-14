ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

By Isaiah Singleton
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gr4j_0jieFNms00

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles.

MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732 members to host this event.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood and his executive leadership team will join Charity Club and ATU Local 732 members to greet families, distribute gifts, and wish everyone a happy holiday.

“I’m thrilled to help carry on this annual tradition here at MARTA – almost 40 years and counting! Our Charity Club and Represented employees raise money all year to make this giveaway possible. I’m proud of their efforts and I look forward to seeing everyone on the 17th,” said Greenwood.

The event will be located at MARTA headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta.

The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

