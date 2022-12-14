Read full article on original website
WKTV
Residents find the joy in snow, a Snowman collection has begun
UTICA, N.Y. -- Although this massive snow dump has been a pain for locals, making for messy, dangerous roads, cold temperatures and lots of shoveling, some residents found the joy in the cold stuff and built snowmen!. Santa would be pleased at everyone's efforts in finding the joy instead of...
WKTV
Utica DPW employees hard at work during snow fall
UTICA, N.Y. -- All 47 workers of the Utica DPW Garage are hard at work during this snow event. NEWSChannel 2 is told there is a skeleton plow crew on as of 5 p.m. to let workers get some sleep, but they'll be back to all hands-on deck soon. A...
WKTV
Setting reasonable expectations for the holidays
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The countdown is on and it's crunch time for holiday season. People may find themselves overwhelmed with the schedules, the parties, getting gifts, having the time to get it all done and having the money or resources to do it all. The good news is that...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
WKTV
Utica Firefighters compete for best decorated station
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Firefighters are back at it again this holiday season, trying to one-up each other with holiday decorations. NEWSChannel 2 went to go check it out Thursday night. Some are still a work in progress but they only have until Saturday to finish. Last year Station 7...
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
WKTV
50 Forward Mohawk Valley connects volunteers with those in need
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - 50 Forward Mohawk Valley and the Oneida County Office for the Aging are partnering again for a volunteer snow shoveling program. Those volunteers go out and shovel for those out in the community who cannot. The program is especially helpful for older adults who are unable...
Another Popular Retailer In New Hartford Is Closing – Which One?
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
WKTV
Power outages happening due to heavy snow
UTICA, N.Y. -- In addition to slick roadways, power outages are happening as well. The snow is so heavy it's pulling power lines down. A reminder to the public to never touch a downed line, it could be live! Between National Grid and NYSEG, as of 5 p.m. these are the reported outage numbers.
WKTV
Weather Channel team meets with NEWSChannel 2s Bill Kardas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Weather Channel came to meet with NEWSChannel 2s own Chief Meteorologist, Bill Kardas regarding the snowstorm happening here over the next couple of days. Meteorologist, Paul Goodole, who has been with The Weather Channel for almost 24 years knows what we deal with in our area. He is a Native New Yorker and has braved all the elements.
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
WKTV
Utica's West Side Senior Center getting $2 million makeover
UTICA, N.Y. – The West Side Senior Center in Utica will undergo a $2 million renovation to provide better programs and services for older adults in the community. No major upgrades have been made to the building in the past four decades. Updates will be made to the electrical...
WKTV
Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out
UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run. NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the...
WKTV
Plow ends up in the ditch in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - Friday morning as the heavier round of snow started to fall, a plow truck slid off Walker Road in Deerfield and into a ditch. This happened before 10 a.m. The roads are clearly so slippery that even plow trucks are having trouble.
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
WKTV
New Hartford man has a heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time. "I'm gonna bring chafers and warmers. I'm gonna have about 10 people serve them. We're...
