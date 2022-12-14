ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Residents find the joy in snow, a Snowman collection has begun

UTICA, N.Y. -- Although this massive snow dump has been a pain for locals, making for messy, dangerous roads, cold temperatures and lots of shoveling, some residents found the joy in the cold stuff and built snowmen!. Santa would be pleased at everyone's efforts in finding the joy instead of...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica DPW employees hard at work during snow fall

UTICA, N.Y. -- All 47 workers of the Utica DPW Garage are hard at work during this snow event. NEWSChannel 2 is told there is a skeleton plow crew on as of 5 p.m. to let workers get some sleep, but they'll be back to all hands-on deck soon. A...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Setting reasonable expectations for the holidays

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The countdown is on and it's crunch time for holiday season. People may find themselves overwhelmed with the schedules, the parties, getting gifts, having the time to get it all done and having the money or resources to do it all. The good news is that...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Firefighters compete for best decorated station

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Firefighters are back at it again this holiday season, trying to one-up each other with holiday decorations. NEWSChannel 2 went to go check it out Thursday night. Some are still a work in progress but they only have until Saturday to finish. Last year Station 7...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

50 Forward Mohawk Valley connects volunteers with those in need

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - 50 Forward Mohawk Valley and the Oneida County Office for the Aging are partnering again for a volunteer snow shoveling program. Those volunteers go out and shovel for those out in the community who cannot. The program is especially helpful for older adults who are unable...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Power outages happening due to heavy snow

UTICA, N.Y. -- In addition to slick roadways, power outages are happening as well. The snow is so heavy it's pulling power lines down. A reminder to the public to never touch a downed line, it could be live! Between National Grid and NYSEG, as of 5 p.m. these are the reported outage numbers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Weather Channel team meets with NEWSChannel 2s Bill Kardas

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Weather Channel came to meet with NEWSChannel 2s own Chief Meteorologist, Bill Kardas regarding the snowstorm happening here over the next couple of days. Meteorologist, Paul Goodole, who has been with The Weather Channel for almost 24 years knows what we deal with in our area. He is a Native New Yorker and has braved all the elements.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica's West Side Senior Center getting $2 million makeover

UTICA, N.Y. – The West Side Senior Center in Utica will undergo a $2 million renovation to provide better programs and services for older adults in the community. No major upgrades have been made to the building in the past four decades. Updates will be made to the electrical...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Plow ends up in the ditch in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - Friday morning as the heavier round of snow started to fall, a plow truck slid off Walker Road in Deerfield and into a ditch. This happened before 10 a.m. The roads are clearly so slippery that even plow trucks are having trouble.
DEERFIELD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford man has a heart for the homeless

Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time. "I'm gonna bring chafers and warmers. I'm gonna have about 10 people serve them. We're...
NEW HARTFORD, NY

