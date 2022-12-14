ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Anna's Toy Depot to close for good after Christmas Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin toy store Anna's Toy Depot will be closing at the end of the year, the business confirmed with KVUE on Friday. It's last day in business will be Christmas Eve. Owner Anna Barr started the business in 1989 soon after she graduated from the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Ice skating rinks around Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — The holidays are here and to some, that means getting on the ice and enjoying a nice skate around the rink with family, friends and loved ones. In Central Texas, you don't have to go far to get in a couple laps on the rink. Below is a list of some places to go ice skating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto celebrates opening of third fire station as city grows

HUTTO, Texas — Emergency services are expanding in Hutto. On Wednesday, the city celebrated the grand opening of a third fire station on Limmer Loop – just west of Highway 130 in the Sienna subdivision – with a ribbon-cutting event. In 2016, voters approved a sales tax...
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cedar Park City Council approves use of license plate readers

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas city is joining the list of those getting license plate readers in an effort to cut down on crime. The Cedar Park City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of such devices from a company called Flock Safety with a vote of 5-0 with two members absent.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Report: Plans for another high-rise near Q2

AUSTIN, Texas — Multi-family construction in North Austin isn’t slowing down. According to reporting from the Austin Business Journal, a new high-rise is coming just north of Q2 Stadium. A filing with the state licensing department says a Dallas-based company would develop the 20-story tower where BBVA Compass...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) In exciting news for Central and West Austinites, H-E-B's highly anticipated takeover of the corner lot at Exposition and Lake Austin boulevards finally has an opening date: February 15, 2023. And in exciting news for all Austinites, the store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the city, with several exciting new features.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

More people are getting hit by cars in Austin, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — December brings its fair share of challenges with drunk drivers and icy roads, but new data says pedestrian deaths are higher than fatalities in any other crash. Lewis Leff, a transportation safety officer for Austin Transportation, explained during the December Public Safety Commission that last year...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport. APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two people injured in crash on South Congress Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders rescued two people out of a car on East Ben White Boulevard and South Congress around 1 a.m. Saturday. Both adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center – one with critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Monthly awards Austin '2023 Bum Steer of the Year' title

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been bestowed a not-so-nice title by one of the state's most-renowned magazines. Each year, Texas Monthly awards the dishonor of its "Bum Steer Awards" to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months." This year's awards went to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert; former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker; Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party; "Floperation Lone Star"; and ... Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will have more resources for children's health care in Central Texas starting in the new year. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy