Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, Hanukkah pop-up bar
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From holiday markets to a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
I Luv Video to return as a volunteer-run nonprofit called We Luv Video
AUSTIN, Texas — A shuttered Austin movie rental store is getting a reboot with a new business model. In September 2020, I Luv Video announced on its Facebook page that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business as an Austin video store. In the post,...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Anna's Toy Depot to close for good after Christmas Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin toy store Anna's Toy Depot will be closing at the end of the year, the business confirmed with KVUE on Friday. It's last day in business will be Christmas Eve. Owner Anna Barr started the business in 1989 soon after she graduated from the...
LIST: Ice skating rinks around Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — The holidays are here and to some, that means getting on the ice and enjoying a nice skate around the rink with family, friends and loved ones. In Central Texas, you don't have to go far to get in a couple laps on the rink. Below is a list of some places to go ice skating.
Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
Hutto celebrates opening of third fire station as city grows
HUTTO, Texas — Emergency services are expanding in Hutto. On Wednesday, the city celebrated the grand opening of a third fire station on Limmer Loop – just west of Highway 130 in the Sienna subdivision – with a ribbon-cutting event. In 2016, voters approved a sales tax...
KVUE
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Cedar Park City Council approves use of license plate readers
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas city is joining the list of those getting license plate readers in an effort to cut down on crime. The Cedar Park City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of such devices from a company called Flock Safety with a vote of 5-0 with two members absent.
KVUE
Report: Plans for another high-rise near Q2
AUSTIN, Texas — Multi-family construction in North Austin isn’t slowing down. According to reporting from the Austin Business Journal, a new high-rise is coming just north of Q2 Stadium. A filing with the state licensing department says a Dallas-based company would develop the 20-story tower where BBVA Compass...
Front Steps working to reimagine care for people experiencing homelessness
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One group that used to be the face of homeless outreach in Austin is rolling out big changes to its operations and making sure people know they are still here. Thousand of people in Austin are experiencing homelessness on any given night, so outreach across Central...
H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) In exciting news for Central and West Austinites, H-E-B's highly anticipated takeover of the corner lot at Exposition and Lake Austin boulevards finally has an opening date: February 15, 2023. And in exciting news for all Austinites, the store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the city, with several exciting new features.
More people are getting hit by cars in Austin, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — December brings its fair share of challenges with drunk drivers and icy roads, but new data says pedestrian deaths are higher than fatalities in any other crash. Lewis Leff, a transportation safety officer for Austin Transportation, explained during the December Public Safety Commission that last year...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport. APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
Two people injured in crash on South Congress Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders rescued two people out of a car on East Ben White Boulevard and South Congress around 1 a.m. Saturday. Both adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center – one with critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
Texas Monthly awards Austin '2023 Bum Steer of the Year' title
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been bestowed a not-so-nice title by one of the state's most-renowned magazines. Each year, Texas Monthly awards the dishonor of its "Bum Steer Awards" to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months." This year's awards went to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert; former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker; Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party; "Floperation Lone Star"; and ... Austin.
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will have more resources for children's health care in Central Texas starting in the new year. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.
KVUE
Coldest air so far this season arrives late next week; hard freezes likely
AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest air so far this season is on the way to Central Texas, and it arrives late next week. Prior to the Arctic front, we're already chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s through this weekend and early next week, but Thursday is when the coldest air yet arrives.
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0