Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Hoboken SantaCon bar crawl returns
The Hoboken bar crawl was expected to attract thousands to the city, but it hasn't always been welcome.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Clique is Reopening: Our Talk With the New Owners
Back in November, it was announced that a Mile Square favorite would be closing its doors — Hoboken Clique. This unique children’s store is known for its specialization in ‘tween’-wear, and first opened in November 2018. Now, a few weeks later, we got the news that the spot would not be closing anymore. Instead, Nicole Hamilton and Dara Warjanka are the new owners — two Mile Square moms who are focused on keeping Hoboken Clique true to its roots with some new additions. We had the chance to talk to the new owners of this Hoboken spot and hear all about their plans to take over the space — which is set to have a grand reopening in January 2023. Read on to learn more about Nicole and Dara as well as what’s next for Hoboken Clique.
hobokengirl.com
Everything Bagel Empanadas at Eira in Jersey City
Whether you call it Taylor ham or pork roll (let’s be real, it’s Taylor Ham), every card carrying-New Jerseyian knows it’s best served on a bagel. But one Jersey City restaurant has its own take on the classic breakfast order: in an empanada. Eira Mercearia is a Portuguese cafe in Downtown Jersey City, located at 24 Mercer Street. While the restaurant has been in business for two years, the empanadas are a new addition. HG sat down with the Eira team to learn more about the creative take on this classic item. Read on for everything we know about the everything bagel empanada at Eira.
hobokengirl.com
Sushi By Bou is Coming to Hoboken — Here’s What We Know
There’s truly no shortage of sushi spots in Hudson County — from local favorites to new spots like Avocado Sushi coming soon. Locals have been loving Jersey City’s first sushi speakeasy, Sushi by Bou, since it opened its doors inside Ani Ramen in December 2019. Three years later, the spot has announced its expansion to The Mile Square. Read on to learn more about this unique sushi restaurant and what we can expect from the Hoboken location.
jerseydigs.com
Don’t Tell Liv Lounge Coming to Downtown Jersey City
A new upscale lounge called Don’t Tell Liv is in the works for vacant space near a transit hub and officials could soon take a step towards bringing this new nightlife option to Downtown Jersey City. Earlier this month, an application was made to transfer a plenary retail consumption...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for One Journal Square Twin-Skyscraper Development in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 15th-tallest building on our year-end countdown is One Journal Square, a two-tower residential and retail complex at 10 Journal Square Plaza in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group, the $1 billion project comprises two 64-story, 710-foot-tall skyscrapers with 1,723 units above a shared podium with 40,000 square feet of retail space and an enclosed parking garage. The development will also include a public plaza. ADJ Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located directly next to the Journal Square PATH Station and bound by Sip Avenue to the south and Bergen Avenue to the west.
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Redevelopment of Capital One Branch in Hoboken
A prominent Hoboken corner could soon be home to a new complex that looks to blend into the area’s historic nature while adding more retail space to the city’s main drag. An application has been filed to significantly overhaul several adjoining lots at 301-311 Washington Street. The parcels, situated within the Central Business & Washington Street Historic District, are currently owned by Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Montclair sees second water main break this week
A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment
The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
themontclairgirl.com
Miracle Pop Up Takes Over Verona Bar to Bring Holiday Cheer
The Parkside Social in Verona has been transformed into a holiday pop-up by the Miracle team once again for the 2022 season. Located at 706 Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, the Miracle on Bloomfield Holiday Pop-up has taken over the space, and we had a chance to stop by and check it out. Winter-themed cocktails, holiday décor, bartenders in ugly sweaters — the Parkside Social does the absolute most to bring the holiday cheer. Read on to learn more about this Christmas-themed pop-up in Verona running through January 1st, 2023.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve + Day 2022
As we finish last-minute gift shopping, house decorating, and everything in between, it is understandable if cooking isn’t going to be added to the list — which is why we’ve rounded up a list of Hoboken + Jersey City restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. If making a reservation is the only prepping you plan to do this Christmas Eve or Day, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the full list.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Elizabeth man spits at Hoboken cops after creating a scene at public library
An Elizabeth man was arrested for spitting at Hoboken police officers after he resisted arrest for creating a scene at the public library, authorities said. Hakeem Lawrence, 34, of Elizabeth, was charged with throwing bodily fluids, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct on Monday, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
Bayonne proceeding with Golding Park renovations
Bayonne is set to move forward with Russell Golding Park improvements at a faster pace after a recent property ownership revelation. The park is named after box champion and local fire captain Russell Golding who lived a few blocks from the park on 57th Street. The park was initially a junkyard that was converted to a park named after Golding, who was the N.J. Golden Gloves welterweight champion in 1938.
Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
hudsontv.com
UPDATE: Active Fire In Hoboken
12 Noon Update: Hoboken Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante tweeted that due to the fast work of the Hoboken Fire Department this morning, the fire at Washington and 4th Streets was knocked down with no reported injuries to civilians or first responders according to Chief Peskens. The City of Hoboken’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, Irvington, Orange business communities come together for mixer
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nearly 50 business owners in East Orange, Irvington and Orange came together Dec. 8 for the 2022 Tri-community Holiday Business Mixer, an event sponsored by the Business & Professional Association of the Oranges, Irvington Chamber of Commerce, Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District and Orange Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in East Orange, had hors d’oeuvres donated by the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and door prizes donated by the Irvington Chamber of Commerce.
