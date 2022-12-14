Back in November, it was announced that a Mile Square favorite would be closing its doors — Hoboken Clique. This unique children’s store is known for its specialization in ‘tween’-wear, and first opened in November 2018. Now, a few weeks later, we got the news that the spot would not be closing anymore. Instead, Nicole Hamilton and Dara Warjanka are the new owners — two Mile Square moms who are focused on keeping Hoboken Clique true to its roots with some new additions. We had the chance to talk to the new owners of this Hoboken spot and hear all about their plans to take over the space — which is set to have a grand reopening in January 2023. Read on to learn more about Nicole and Dara as well as what’s next for Hoboken Clique.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO