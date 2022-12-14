Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Related
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Crow, Jason Aldean and More Stars to Perform During CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Music City is ready to ring in the new year with plenty of what it's known for! CBS has announced more stars set to perform for its New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special. Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green,...
'No Body': The Story Behind Blake Shelton's Homage to '90s Music + Mullets
Back in August, Blake Shelton embraced the ongoing surge in '90s country nostalgia --and his tendency to poke fun at himself-- with new song "No Body" and its music video. Songwriters Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear and Rodney Clawson's lyrics follow a character who's only got eyes for a special someone, despite the many temptations at line dancing night. Amid clever wordplay, there's lyrical references to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" --reminiscent of the "Brand New Man" homage in "God's Country"-- and Conway Twitty's "I'd Love to Lay You Down."
iheart.com
Reba McEntire, George Strait & Other Stars Share Christmas Tree Decorations
Some of the biggest stars in country music have teamed up to host Parade of Trees, displaying decorated Christmas trees at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The artists have also made donations that will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Christmas trees were decorated by Opry members...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Who Was the Runner-Up on ‘The Voice’ 2022? NBC Confirms After Finale Confusion
Many fans of 'The Voice' were confused last night when Carson Daly did not announce the 2022 runner-up before the winner. NBC has cleared things up.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Josh Groban’s Love Life: Meet His GF Schuyler Helford, Their Marriage Plans, & His Past Loves
Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is dating actress and writer Schuyler Helford. He previously dated January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Josh Groban, 41, is one of the most talented singers and actors in Hollywood. His next major project is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where he’s playing The Beast. The Tony Award nominee has major support in his career from his girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, 31. Before he met Schuyler, Josh dated several famous women including January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Here’s everything you need to know about Josh’s relationship with Schuyler, and his past romances.
Popculture
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Popculture
Luke Combs Attacks Drum Set During Concert, Confuses Non-Fans
Luke Combs caused some fans to worry over his onstage antics. The country star recently wrapped up his The Middle Off Somewhere tour at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. However, Combs acted in an uncharacteristic manner that left some fans perplexed. In a TikTok video of the moment, Combs can be seen introducing his band during the show. When it's time for the drummer to take the spotlight, Combs suddenly walks up to him with a drumstick in hand and uses it to hit the cymbals aggressively while the drummer is playing. Seemingly pumped up, the singer then starts pushing on the drums before grabbing one and throwing it on the ground, after which Combs simply walks downstage. Viewers of the video were taken aback by the country artist's sudden change in disposition and wondered if he acted out of anger. In the end, some said it was nothing more than show business.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Austin Butler Takes Centerstage in New Promo
As we race to the holidays, Saturday Night Live is busy prepping its last show of the year. This Saturday, December 17th, features the hosting debut of Austin Butler on the live sketch comedy. Fresh off his appearance in Elvis as the eponymous rocker, Butler will kickoff holiday festivities with Lizzo.
Popculture
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Their 3 Daughters Dress as 'The Godfather' Characters for 'Theme Night'
Never go against Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family. The country couple took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of them and their children – daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 – dressed as characters from Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 1972 mob movie The Godfather.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Divorce, Says She Thought The Glitter Wore Off Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her reasons for calling off her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" singer revealed in August that she and Evans had split after nearly five years of marriage. While Evans channeled his pain into a song "Over For You," Ballerini shared her struggle on iHeart's podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine.
Popculture
NBC Makes Decision on Potentially Dropping 10 PM Hour
Fans of NBC's current format and the memories of Must-See TV have won the day for now it would seem. According to Deadline, the network has decided against nixing the 10 p.m. hour slot from their larger broadcast schedule. Cutting the ten-hour from the schedule would mean the loss of...
Morgan Wallen Repeats as Top Country Music Artist of 2022
For the second consecutive year, Morgan Wallen is this year’s Top Country Artist of 2022. Meanwhile, he’s also the top country male artist for the year. According to reports from Billboard, Wallen’s LP, Dangerous, was the No. 1 Country Album for 2022. In April, Wallen made history when the project was the No. 1 album for its 51st week, ousting Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Shania Twain’s Come on Over.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Popculture
'Barmageddon': NASCAR Legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer Face off in Exclusive Clip
Two NASCAR legends are facing off in a bar in Nashville in the new USA Network series Barmageddon. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that will air on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. ET, and it features Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer competing in a game called Keg Kurling. Johnson and his partner compete against Bowyer and his partner, and the game is fierce as each team gets the best of the other.
Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers’ “A Christmas To Remember” Is An All-Time Country Christmas Classic
Man, I almost forgot about this absolute Christmas country gem. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are two of the most recognizable/likeable names in country music history. And what happens when you bring the two together for a collab?. It’s truly something special. “A Christmas to Remember” is a country...
'The Voice' Coaches Sing Nat King Cole's Christmas Classic Like You've Never Heard It Before
With Christmas just around the corner, The Voice coaches got in the holiday spirit on Monday night’s final performance episode of season 22. Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani took the stage for a new arrangement of the classic holiday song "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which was made famous by Nat King Cole, but actually written by Mel Torme, who also performed it.
startattle.com
Adam Lambert “Ordinary World” The Voice 2022 Finale Season 22
Adam Lambert performs “Ordinary World” during the Live Finale on The Voice 2022. Startattle.com – The Voice. Adam Lambert “Ordinary World” The Voice Finale 2022. “Ordinary World” is the first single from Duran Duran’s self-titled 1993 album, commonly known as The Wedding Album. The ballad reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Mainstream Top 40, the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart, and the Italian Singles Chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 in Iceland and Sweden, and No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was nominated for Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in May 1994. Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon sang the song with Luciano Pavarotti at a benefit concert for War Child. “Ordinary World” remains one of Duran Duran’s most popular songs and in October 2021, was their second-most streamed song in the UK.
Yardbarker
20 essential Vince Gill songs
In music, few artists have had a more varied and storied career than Vince Gill. From playing with Pure Prairie League in the '70s to a massive solo career in the '80s and '90s to performing alongside the Eagles after the death of Glenn Frey, he's the kind of artist who's done it all.
Comments / 0