ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wide Open Country

'No Body': The Story Behind Blake Shelton's Homage to '90s Music + Mullets

Back in August, Blake Shelton embraced the ongoing surge in '90s country nostalgia --and his tendency to poke fun at himself-- with new song "No Body" and its music video. Songwriters Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear and Rodney Clawson's lyrics follow a character who's only got eyes for a special someone, despite the many temptations at line dancing night. Amid clever wordplay, there's lyrical references to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" --reminiscent of the "Brand New Man" homage in "God's Country"-- and Conway Twitty's "I'd Love to Lay You Down."
iheart.com

Reba McEntire, George Strait & Other Stars Share Christmas Tree Decorations

Some of the biggest stars in country music have teamed up to host Parade of Trees, displaying decorated Christmas trees at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The artists have also made donations that will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Christmas trees were decorated by Opry members...
NASHVILLE, TN
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
HollywoodLife

Josh Groban’s Love Life: Meet His GF Schuyler Helford, Their Marriage Plans, & His Past Loves

Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is dating actress and writer Schuyler Helford. He previously dated January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Josh Groban, 41, is one of the most talented singers and actors in Hollywood. His next major project is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where he’s playing The Beast. The Tony Award nominee has major support in his career from his girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, 31. Before he met Schuyler, Josh dated several famous women including January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Here’s everything you need to know about Josh’s relationship with Schuyler, and his past romances.
Popculture

Luke Combs Attacks Drum Set During Concert, Confuses Non-Fans

Luke Combs caused some fans to worry over his onstage antics. The country star recently wrapped up his The Middle Off Somewhere tour at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. However, Combs acted in an uncharacteristic manner that left some fans perplexed. In a TikTok video of the moment, Combs can be seen introducing his band during the show. When it's time for the drummer to take the spotlight, Combs suddenly walks up to him with a drumstick in hand and uses it to hit the cymbals aggressively while the drummer is playing. Seemingly pumped up, the singer then starts pushing on the drums before grabbing one and throwing it on the ground, after which Combs simply walks downstage. Viewers of the video were taken aback by the country artist's sudden change in disposition and wondered if he acted out of anger. In the end, some said it was nothing more than show business.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Austin Butler Takes Centerstage in New Promo

As we race to the holidays, Saturday Night Live is busy prepping its last show of the year. This Saturday, December 17th, features the hosting debut of Austin Butler on the live sketch comedy. Fresh off his appearance in Elvis as the eponymous rocker, Butler will kickoff holiday festivities with Lizzo.
Popculture

NBC Makes Decision on Potentially Dropping 10 PM Hour

Fans of NBC's current format and the memories of Must-See TV have won the day for now it would seem. According to Deadline, the network has decided against nixing the 10 p.m. hour slot from their larger broadcast schedule. Cutting the ten-hour from the schedule would mean the loss of...
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Repeats as Top Country Music Artist of 2022

For the second consecutive year, Morgan Wallen is this year’s Top Country Artist of 2022. Meanwhile, he’s also the top country male artist for the year. According to reports from Billboard, Wallen’s LP, Dangerous, was the No. 1 Country Album for 2022. In April, Wallen made history when the project was the No. 1 album for its 51st week, ousting Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Shania Twain’s Come on Over.
Popculture

'Barmageddon': NASCAR Legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer Face off in Exclusive Clip

Two NASCAR legends are facing off in a bar in Nashville in the new USA Network series Barmageddon. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that will air on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. ET, and it features Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer competing in a game called Keg Kurling. Johnson and his partner compete against Bowyer and his partner, and the game is fierce as each team gets the best of the other.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

'The Voice' Coaches Sing Nat King Cole's Christmas Classic Like You've Never Heard It Before

With Christmas just around the corner, The Voice coaches got in the holiday spirit on Monday night’s final performance episode of season 22. Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani took the stage for a new arrangement of the classic holiday song "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which was made famous by Nat King Cole, but actually written by Mel Torme, who also performed it.
startattle.com

Adam Lambert “Ordinary World” The Voice 2022 Finale Season 22

Adam Lambert performs “Ordinary World” during the Live Finale on The Voice 2022. Startattle.com – The Voice. Adam Lambert “Ordinary World” The Voice Finale 2022. “Ordinary World” is the first single from Duran Duran’s self-titled 1993 album, commonly known as The Wedding Album. The ballad reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Mainstream Top 40, the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart, and the Italian Singles Chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 in Iceland and Sweden, and No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was nominated for Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in May 1994. Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon sang the song with Luciano Pavarotti at a benefit concert for War Child. “Ordinary World” remains one of Duran Duran’s most popular songs and in October 2021, was their second-most streamed song in the UK.
Yardbarker

20 essential Vince Gill songs

In music, few artists have had a more varied and storied career than Vince Gill. From playing with Pure Prairie League in the '70s to a massive solo career in the '80s and '90s to performing alongside the Eagles after the death of Glenn Frey, he's the kind of artist who's done it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy