LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO