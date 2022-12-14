Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon to complete a repair to a sewer line under the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. As a result, detour signs have been removed and the roadway is now open to two-way traffic. Next week, crews will return...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Dawn Coleman Court
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
Wave 3
Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares for winter weather
Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares for winter weather
Wave 3
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
Wave 3
Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
Wave 3
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport preparing for winter weather with ‘state of the art’ snow removing vehicles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is revving up for the winter weather. The airport is preparing to use their “state of the art” snow and ice removing vehicles during peak periods. During the height of peak season, this airport says they can expect 600...
Wave 3
Police at scene of crash on Greenbelt Highway near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has occurred on Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive this evening. MetroSafe has confirmed a “critical injury crash” near Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene and drivers in that area can expect delays. This is a developing story.
Wave 3
Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire
Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found two men dead with...
Wave 3
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
