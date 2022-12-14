Beating the 'winter blues': Preventing Seasonal Affective Disorder in Wisconsin

Will the sun ever shine again? We've had weeks of cloudy skies but little sunlight - sunlight that is actually quite good for our bodies and our minds.

Especially our minds.

You've probably heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as 'SAD'. According to Mental Health America of Wisconsin , people afflicted with SAD suffer symptoms of depression during the winter months, when we have less sunlight and more cold and cloudy days.

A half a million people are affected by SAD in the U.S. between September and April each year, usually peaking in December, January and February. "The winter blues" is a more informal phrase referring to a less severe form of SAD.

So, as we find ourselves in the depths of winter with days still getting shorter and shorter - here is your guide to knowing what Seasonal Affective Disorder is and how to prevent it for yourself and loved ones.

What are the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?

SAD's symptoms are wide-ranging, from depression, anxiety, mood changes, sleep problems, lethargy, overeating, social problems to sexual problems, according to UW Health. Obviously, it might be tough to know if it's SAD... sad... or something else.

The Mayo Clinic has identified the following symptoms:

Feeling listless, sad or down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Having low energy and feeling sluggish

Having problems with sleeping too much

Experiencing carbohydrate cravings, overeating and weight gain

Having difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Having thoughts of not wanting to live

When in doubt, see your doctor (more on that later).

Who gets Seasonal Affective Disorder?

According to Mental Health America, about three out of four 'SAD sufferers' are women. People between 18 and 30 years old are most likely to get it. A person's vulnerability to SAD depends both on personality and geographic location.

According to UW Health, about 4-6 percent of the U.S. population experiences SAD. Another 10-20 percent experience a milder form of the condition.

What are the causes of Seasonal Affective Disorder?

According to Mental Health America of Wisconsin, SAD is believed to be an effect of seasonal variation in light. As seasons change, there is a shift in what they call a "shift in our 'biological internal clocks'". Changes in sunlight patterns are partly responsible. During the winter months, Wisconsin's days are significantly shorter while the nights are longer.

At the same time, Melatonin, the hormone secreted by the pineal gland in the brain, has been linked to SAD. Melatonin is produced more at night but may also cause depression. ( The federal government has a good guide on melatonin ).

Monday, Dec. 21 is the shortest day of the year, with just under 9 hours of daylight, according to Weather.com. From then on out, each day gets just a little bit more daylight until June 20, when the cycle repeats itself.

What are treatments for Seasonal Affective Disorder?

According to Mental Health America of Wisconsin, phototherapy or bright light therapy can suppress the negative effects of melatonin. Since this is an important topic, read how the organization describes the issue:

"Although, there have been no research findings to definitely link this therapy with an antidepressant effect, light therapy has been shown to be effective in up to 85 percent of diagnosed cases. Patients remain in light up to ten times the intensity of normal domestic lighting up to four hours a day, but may carry on normal activities such as eating or reading while undergoing treatment," according to Mental Health America of Wisconsin.

For mild cases of SAD, experts recommend people spend more time outdoors as well as arrange for more light to come into their homes and workplaces. According to Mental Health America, one study found that an hour's walk in 'winter sunlight' was effective as two and a half hours under bright artificial light.

Another option is antidepressant medications. But there are side effects with antidepressants to be mindful of, Mental Health America of Wisconsin says.

UW Health recommends several steps to prevent the 'winter blues' (copied verbatim from their mental health guide):



Be active: Regular exercise has been shown to reduce depression and help prevent it.

Shift your focus: Instead of dwelling on your problems turn your perspective outside of yourself, such as do a kind act, help someone, express gratitude to others or feel awe for the world around you.

Stay connected: Connect with others in person or virtually.

Get outside: Spending time outdoors is always good for mental health.

Engage in self-care: Eat healthy foods, prioritize good sleep, and maintain a daily routine.

Vitamin D3: In northern climates, like Wisconsin, the sun's rays are not strong enough to give us what we need. Talk with your doctor about supplements. The daily recommendation in the U.S. is 1,000 international units. Mushrooms and fish are also a natural source of vitamin D.

Light therapy: Consider using a light therapy box, which have been proven to be effective for certain individuals with seasonal affective disorder.

Call your doctor: Speak with your physician if you experience feelings of being down and have no interest in doing the things you used to enjoy, especially if these symptoms are disruptive or you are having thoughts of suicide.



How is Seasonal Affective Disorder diagnosed?

Talk to your doctor or healthcare provider if you think you might be suffering from SAD and want treatment from a professional.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , in order to be diagnosed with SAD, you must meet the following criteria:

Symptoms of major depression or the more specific symptoms

Depressive episodes must occur during specific seasons for at least two consecutive years. (Not all people with SAD experience symptoms every year, the NIMH notes).

Episodes must be much more frequent than other depressive episodes you have experienced in your lifetime.

