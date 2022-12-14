ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Animal shelter seeking fosters for the holidays

 3 days ago
The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) asks the community to consider opening their homes to foster cats and dogs during the holidays.

It’s a great way to give them a break from the shelter, makes them more adoptable when they return to the shelter, and brings joy to animal lovers.

“Foster for a day, a weekend, or even a couple of weeks. Any amount of time dogs and cats are away from the shelter, it helps reduce stress and increases their health,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

Foster parents can use this opportunity to play a role in the pet’s adoption by posting pictures and videos on social media and sharing information to increase the chance it’ll be adopted.

Some examples to share: gets along with children, loves car rides, loves to cuddle, gets along with other animals.

If interested, please call LASCC at 337-291-5644 or email lascc@lafayettela.gov.

