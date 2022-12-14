ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Recalls More Than 800k SUVs and Cars for Daytime Running Lights Fix

General Motors has initiated a recall for more than 825,000 vehicles for a potential on-road danger. The automaker reported that running daytime lights on several models of its SUVs and cars may not be turning off when the headlights are engaged. The danger lies when on-coming traffic is blinded by a glare from both sets of lights ultimately increasing the risk for a crash. The December recall makes for another busy month for the automaker after 634,000 Ford vehicles were recalled in November. That recall was linked to an engine fire risk stemming from potential oil leaks. The impacted vehicles in this month's recall  include the 2022 and 2023 versions of the GMC Yukon, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac Escalade, Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.The Cadillac CT4s and CT5s as well as the 2021 to 2023 versions of the Buick Envision. The fix is as simple as software update, which can be done at dealership or over the air. "

