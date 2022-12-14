ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello joins the ‘Wednesday’ dance challenge wearing a sheer corset dress

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday . The Cuban American singer and actress took to social media to share a video of herself joining the “Wednesday Dance Challenge.”

The video, posted on Cabello’s TikTok, shows the “Havana” performer recreating Jenna Ortega ’s moves in the series to the rhythm of “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9MHh_0jieEHb900 GettyImages

In the video, Camila shows her vampy and macabre side by wearing a stunning sheer, black corset gown, sheer gloves, pearl choker, and dark lipstick. “today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the voice,” she captioned the video, referring to one of the singers on her team on The Voice .

@camilacabello

today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the voice. @morganmyleslive

♬ original sound - heyy

Lady Gaga also joined the craze with her viral song. Gaga rocked one of her best outfits for the challenge, inspired by Wednesday’s all-black ensemble. Netflix also reshared Lady Gaga’s video with the caption, “Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore.” The video now has more than 12 million views and many online users praised the singer for joining the challenge.

“We need you in Season 2,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, ”If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,“ and someone else added, ”GAGA DID THE THING.”

Tim Burton’s Wednesday , the Addams Family spinoff series that focused on Gomez and Morticia Addams’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, hasn’t confirmed a second season; however, based on the final episode, the show set the stage for another one.

According to Forbes , there is a considerable chance that Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega will return to the filming set and continue sharing the life Wednesday as a teenager.

Co-showrunner Miles Millar even told TVLine his thoughts about season 2. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar said. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Comments / 5

