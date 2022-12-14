Read full article on original website
Redding non-profit delivers toys and groceries to over 180 kids in the area
REDDING. Calif. — One Redding local has taken it upon herself to help over 60 families in the Redding area. Saturday morning Tina Carletto and 20 of her friends and family delivered handpicked toys and groceries for families in need. Carletto told KRCR why she created her nonprofit for...
Redding Rancheria gives over 500 turkeys and board games to families this holiday season
REDDING, Calif. — There are presents and meals, and, yes, shopping, but Christmas can have a much deeper meaning. It was really all about family at the Redding Rancheria's annual event, where the theme was "Turkeys & Games." New this year: board games were distributed to bring families together.
Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding
REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
Early-morning fire destroys attic: Christmas gem found in the ashes
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An early morning fire has displaced a Shasta County family, nine days before Christmas. The fire broke out in the attic of a home off Arlin Lane some time before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is just south of the Redding Airport, towards Anderson. CAL FIRE...
Micro-shelter village coming to Redding following council approval
REDDING, Calif. — With city council approval Tuesday night, Redding is about to get its first pallet shelter village. Progress was slow at first, with a shelter emergency declared in 2021 and several pallet shelters in storage since March of this year. But now, the city is in overdrive.
Dunsmuir Holiday celebration back on after winter weather delay
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Holiday festivities are returning to Dunsmuir after a winter storm during the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10 delayed the beloved, "Dunsmuir Candles in the Canyon" celebration. The festive tree-lighting parade has been knocked forward into this weekend, Dec 16 - 18. Festivities begin at 1...
Subarama is under new ownership, "owners look to bring back the old Subarama"
REDDING, Calif. — Subarama has been in the Northstate Community for 30 years, and just last week the beloved Deli welcomed new owners, Nicki Stevens and Emily Hawk. KRCR's Ashley Harting spoke with Hawk, who says the pair is really surprised and grateful for the community support. Hawk says...
Enterprise High School's Victorian Dinner is back for the first time since the pandemic
REDDING, Calif. — Enterprise High School (EHS) is hosting their 32nd Annual Victorian Dinner, happening Saturday night, back for the first time since the Covid-19 Pandemic, according to EHS administration. Saturday is the last night to go support the Enterprise Music Department by taking part in a fun-filled evening...
Redding Police CIRT crisis team holds homeless outreach on Park Marina
Redding — The Redding Police Crisis Intervention Response Team, also known as CIRT, was out Thursday at Park Marina, reaching out to the homeless to try and help them off the streets. "Sometimes, we spend an entire day there, and what we do is we connect with the people...
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
Early morning house fire destroys Redding attic
REDDING, Calif. — A fire in Redding early Friday morning gutted an attic. Around 3 a.m. first responders got the call of a structure fire on Arlin Lane. The incident prompted an engine and water tender response from the Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit. The fire was contained to the...
Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:11 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain after a jackknifed big rig incident on Thursday. At around noon the eastbound lane on State Route was blocked, the route was subject to one-way traffic control. For...
Strategic Growth Council grants $74M for agricultural lands
REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, California's Strategic Growth Council announced a series of grants totaling $74 million for projects across the state, focusing particularly on agricultural lands that are at risk of development. A total of 54,000 acres will be protected through these grants, including a variety of Northstate...
Reducing Wildfire Risk: Bella Vista community works to prevent future fires
BELLA VISTA, Calif. — Members of the Shasta County Fire Safe council teamed up with the Dusty Oaks Firewise community group on Thursday to take steps to prevent wildfires and limit the fire threat. Board member of the Shasta County Fire Safe Council, Barbara Holder, says it's not just...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Weekend Ahead With Chilly Mornings And A Pattern Change Next Week
The sun was shining today and the winds were much calmer out there, allowing for most places to wind up a little cooler than what they were yesterday. So far just a few light breezes remain but will diminish this evening. Lows tonight will be chilly. The clear sky and calm winds will allow for frost to form and many places in the valley to dip below the freezing mark again. More rural places could be into the mid-20s while Redding bottoms out in the upper 20s and Chico dips to the 30 degree mark.
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
Planning Commission approves expansion of Bethel campus on Collyer Drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission discussed the approval of an expansion of the proposed plan for the Bethel campus on Collyer Drive in Tuesday night's meeting. After considering the increases in square footage for the facility that was brought forward, and also listening to the...
After weather-related delays, Anderson's 2nd annual skating rink set to reopen on Friday
ANDERSON, Ca. — It's back like it never left!. And that's because, technically, it hardly left at all. After opening to the public on December 2, the city of Anderson's ice skating rink was forced to close two days later due to inclement weather. Nearly two weeks later, with mother nature in good spirits, the rink will finally reopen on Friday night, hopefully without any further interruptions.
New ambulance funded in Tehama County for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A new ambulance will now circulate and respond to emergency calls in Tehama County, thanks to an awarded grant from Corning Healthcare District to help purchase the response unit. Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff were awarded the funds to...
