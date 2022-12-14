ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding

REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
REDDING, CA
Micro-shelter village coming to Redding following council approval

REDDING, Calif. — With city council approval Tuesday night, Redding is about to get its first pallet shelter village. Progress was slow at first, with a shelter emergency declared in 2021 and several pallet shelters in storage since March of this year. But now, the city is in overdrive.
REDDING, CA
Dunsmuir Holiday celebration back on after winter weather delay

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Holiday festivities are returning to Dunsmuir after a winter storm during the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10 delayed the beloved, "Dunsmuir Candles in the Canyon" celebration. The festive tree-lighting parade has been knocked forward into this weekend, Dec 16 - 18. Festivities begin at 1...
DUNSMUIR, CA
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
REDDING, CA
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Early morning house fire destroys Redding attic

REDDING, Calif. — A fire in Redding early Friday morning gutted an attic. Around 3 a.m. first responders got the call of a structure fire on Arlin Lane. The incident prompted an engine and water tender response from the Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit. The fire was contained to the...
REDDING, CA
Strategic Growth Council grants $74M for agricultural lands

REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, California's Strategic Growth Council announced a series of grants totaling $74 million for projects across the state, focusing particularly on agricultural lands that are at risk of development. A total of 54,000 acres will be protected through these grants, including a variety of Northstate...
REDDING, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Weekend Ahead With Chilly Mornings And A Pattern Change Next Week

The sun was shining today and the winds were much calmer out there, allowing for most places to wind up a little cooler than what they were yesterday. So far just a few light breezes remain but will diminish this evening. Lows tonight will be chilly. The clear sky and calm winds will allow for frost to form and many places in the valley to dip below the freezing mark again. More rural places could be into the mid-20s while Redding bottoms out in the upper 20s and Chico dips to the 30 degree mark.
CHICO, CA
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
REDDING, CA
After weather-related delays, Anderson's 2nd annual skating rink set to reopen on Friday

ANDERSON, Ca. — It's back like it never left!. And that's because, technically, it hardly left at all. After opening to the public on December 2, the city of Anderson's ice skating rink was forced to close two days later due to inclement weather. Nearly two weeks later, with mother nature in good spirits, the rink will finally reopen on Friday night, hopefully without any further interruptions.
ANDERSON, CA

