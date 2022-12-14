The sun was shining today and the winds were much calmer out there, allowing for most places to wind up a little cooler than what they were yesterday. So far just a few light breezes remain but will diminish this evening. Lows tonight will be chilly. The clear sky and calm winds will allow for frost to form and many places in the valley to dip below the freezing mark again. More rural places could be into the mid-20s while Redding bottoms out in the upper 20s and Chico dips to the 30 degree mark.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO