Omaha, NE

OPPD conducting aerial surveys by helicopter starting Thursday

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKOFE_0jieDXRK00

Starting Thursday morning, Omaha Public Power District says it is conducting aerial surveys of various transmission lines and equipment.

The surveys will take about three days to complete.

According to a press release, people may notice a helicopter hovering in the proximity of power lines at locations throughout its 13-county service territory.

This type of survey is conducted annually to examine transmission line clearances. The press release also stated that the helicopter collects Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) information that OPPD can use when designing power lines in the future.

The exact schedule and flight path are subject to weather conditions and state and local law enforcement as well as aviation agencies are notified of precise flight paths and timelines.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

