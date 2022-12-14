ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, VA

WVNS

One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

Tazewell County nurse charged with murder following death of stepfather

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A nurse has been charged with felony murder following the death of her stepfather, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney. Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Beckley man sentenced to lengthy prison term after killing 7-year-old boy

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man will be well into his 70s before he is eligible for parole for killing a young, autistic boy. Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced Rashad “Rico” Thompson Wednesday to 35 years to life for convictions in the death of Tre-shaun Brown, 7, the son of his then girlfriend.
BECKLEY, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week. At 7:08 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 near Gratton Road, just a quarter-mile east of Route 646. A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid

The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer

WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Tazewell County man dies in crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Tazewell County man was killed in a crash Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:08 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 61, close to a quarter-mile east of Rt. 646. 78-year-old Roger Hagy, of Tazewell, was driving...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE

