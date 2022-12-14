Read full article on original website
One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
Bluefield man ruled habitual offender by jury, faces possible life sentence
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bluefield man has been deemed a habitual offender by a jury in Mercer County on Thursday. The habitual offender hearing comes after Deliezhea D. Gravely, 27, of Bluefield was convicted on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Concealed Firearm from a Traffic Stop in Bluefield.
Tazewell County nurse charged with murder following death of stepfather
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A nurse has been charged with felony murder following the death of her stepfather, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney. Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.
Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
A 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday after a loaded gun was left within reach, according to information provided to 12 News affiliate WVNS by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County. Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details. McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6...
‘Catfish Killer’: Youngkin calls for investigation in police hiring process
(WJHL) — A former Virginia State Police (VSP) employee and recent hiree of the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is accused of driving across the country and killing a teen’s family before taking his own life. The California triple homicide sparked concern surrounding the police hiring process, leading Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to call for […]
Beckley man sentenced to lengthy prison term after killing 7-year-old boy
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man will be well into his 70s before he is eligible for parole for killing a young, autistic boy. Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced Rashad “Rico” Thompson Wednesday to 35 years to life for convictions in the death of Tre-shaun Brown, 7, the son of his then girlfriend.
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week. At 7:08 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 near Gratton Road, just a quarter-mile east of Route 646. A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling […]
Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid
The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
Megan Boswell, Sullivan Co. woman accused of killing daughter, faces jury trial in February 2025
Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.
Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer
WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office take time to make sure that every child has a merry Christmas. ‘Toys from Cops’ is a program in which the sheriff’s office takes donations of toys year-round to give out to kids in need around the county during the holiday. […]
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Tazewell County man dies in crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Tazewell County man was killed in a crash Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:08 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 61, close to a quarter-mile east of Rt. 646. 78-year-old Roger Hagy, of Tazewell, was driving...
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
