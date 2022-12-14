Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
brproud.com
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
theadvocate.com
Victim in I-110 slaying was killed by shooter in passing car, Baton Rouge police say
A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe. The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the...
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales officer, suspected driver exchange gunfire on Ashland Road after Corvette flipped
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an exchange of gunfire between a Gonzales Police officer and a person believed to have been driving a car that flipped on a road off La. 30 late Wednesday. Gonzales Police said the officer found a Corvette flipped in the middle of Ashland Road...
brproud.com
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting
Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the shooting
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
wbrz.com
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
wbrz.com
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livingston Parish. The accident happened close to Highway 16 and Sims Road. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
brproud.com
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the eight suspects accused of an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino in September was transferred to the jail in Assumption Parish Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel, 18, of Terrytown. He was arrested in Jefferson...
Driver shoots himself during encounter with Gonzales police officer after crash, sheriff says
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver who flipped a sportscar shot himself while being questioned by a Gonzales police officer after a crash, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Police say it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The sheriff identified...
brproud.com
FBI arrests schizophrenic man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. According to WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona, around noon on Thursday, December 15, the man was arrested in connection...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
Lafayette Police vehicle struck while responding to vehicle fire
A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.
