ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Lenoir County 4-H receives windfall from State Treasurer Dale Folwell

By Office of NC Department of State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egr0o_0jieCju700

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Missing money gets returned to owners.

Recently, N.C. Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, returned missing cash to Lenoir County during a visit to Kinston.

The money that was missing came from the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division. It’s called NCCash.com . During a review of data in the system, UPD staff identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H.

“Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners it is a good day. When we can help an organization as important as 4-H, which is the largest youth development organization not only in North Carolina but the nation, we are meeting our obligation to taxpayers and constituents and helping the next generation of public leaders and public workers,” Folwell said.

“4-H traces its roots back more than 100 years, when agricultural clubs were formed to acquaint rural youth with advances in farm technology. It has shown great resiliency over the years, adapting to a changing world while remaining true to its roots of research, knowledge and education and expanding from rural to urban and suburban settings,” Folwell said.

“We’re very happy to receive these dollars. It’s a real windfall for us,” said Tammy Kelly, Lenoir County Extension Director. She said Lenoir County Cooperative Extension gets funding from N.C. State University and the county, but relies on fundraisers to pay for 4-H programs and camps.

“When we do a concession stand at the livestock show it doesn’t make that much. I think it’s going to be amazing how many things we can do with this money.”

Kelly said 4-H works within schools and outside of those clubs. Some programs are year-round, others are only in the summer.

“We do agriculture, but we do other things too, like robotics and electronics. People think cows and cooking, but it’s so many things now. We’ve got programs in a little bit of everything,” Kelly said.

NCCash is the repository for 17.7 million properties valued at $1.02 billion under DST’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners after being lost, misdirected or overlooked. More than 19 million owners are associated with those properties being safeguarded by DST.

According to Folwell’s office, UPD paid 178,857 claims amounting to more than $105 million during the 2022 fiscal year that ended June 30. Both numbers were historical records. The returns are on pace to set another record this fiscal year. Through Sept. 30, UPD has paid 45,262 claims totaling nearly $28.1 million from NCCash.

Part of that total has been disbursed through the NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing. As of Sept. 30, DST paid 25,058 Cash Match claims totaling nearly $8.4 million.

Under state law, UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.

Unclaimed property can result from a person or entity forgetting they are due money, or from a move of location and forgetting to provide a new address. It also could result from a typing error in a house number or zip code in an address, a name change, or data loss from a business converting its computer system. As society becomes more mobile and steadily moves to electronic transactions, the risk of having unclaimed property has increased.  More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at https://www.nccash.com/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Five riverside sites measure high in bacteria, Sound Rivers reports

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Sound Rivers’ year-round water-quality testing results for December are in, and five of the 13 sites tested failed this month. “We took our water samples at the very beginning of yesterday’s significant rain event, so please note that the results might be different and bacteria levels might be higher now that there’s […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville library working to prevent ‘learning loss’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As students get ready to go on winter break, some can experience learning loss. A librarian at Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville said it can happen anytime a student isn’t in the classroom. Educators who spoke with WNCT explained how to slow learning loss during winter break. “I would suggest they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU celebrates nearly 2,000 fall graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 2,000 East Carolina University students graduated Friday during the university’s fall commencement ceremony in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Chancellor Philip Rogers recognized the many accomplishments of the graduates and reminded them of their shared bond as alumni. “It’s important to remember you each took many different paths to an […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt Community College to hold graduation for students

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from Pitt Community College were set to receive their diplomas during a ceremony held Friday night. More than 400 graduates received their degrees. PCC officials said they were excited to award them. There will be about 200 graduates walking the stage at Koinonia Christian Church Friday night at 7. “We […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern is changing employee salaries after review

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston officials address crime in the city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about the crime in their city. After the increase in crime in Kinston, city officials decided it was time to talk about taking action. During the last council meeting, council member Chris Suggs requested that there be a meeting between the community, law enforcement […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Nash County K-9 to retire after 7 years of ‘outstanding’ service

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County Sheriff’s K-9 will retire at the end of December after seven years of service. On Wednesday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office held a luncheon to honor K-9 Dako’s retirement. Dako is an eight-year-old shepherd and has served with the sheriff’s office since March 2015.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

DMV announces addition of 43 new driver license examiners

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today welcomed 43 new driver license examiners to their ranks as part of a biannual graduation ceremony that took place at the DMV headquarters. These 43 employees, following a five-week training program, will be deployed throughout the state to increase service levels at driver license offices. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy