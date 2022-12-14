Read full article on original website
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office Awards Winners of Essay Contest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office named three local students as their essay award winners. Haylie Stemm, of Philo High School, Baylee Hendrickson of John Glenn High School, and Kylah Miller of Tri-Valley High School were each awarded certificates and checks this morning. The money awarded...
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
WHIZ
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
WHIZ
Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans
ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Ohio hospital using alternatives to opioids to treat surgical pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has implemented a radically different approach to post-surgery pain management that is focused on maximizing non-opioid techniques first, using opioids only as a back-up option.
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance. This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church. You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM. In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.
WHIZ
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WHIZ
Christopher J. Smeltzer
Christopher J. Smeltzer, 66, of Sonora passed at 7:22 P.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, January 25, 1956 in Newark, Ohio the son of the late Joseph G. Smeltzer and Mary Cornett Smeltzer. Christopher retired from Ohio Oil Gathering after 32-years where he...
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Coshocton, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH
Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
