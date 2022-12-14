Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Northbound Interstate 17 closed at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix for a crash
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive are closed for a crash that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said. The closure occurred just after 6 a.m. and there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The...
AZFamily
Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
proclaimerscv.com
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate. A sleeping roommate was cruelly shot and killed by his Arizona roommate over a damaged microwave GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) — The 73-year-old man identified as Robert Hoenshell was charged and arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate while having a heated argument earlier this week.
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!. This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man crashes into car, tries to kill driver to 'get the demon out': police
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man has been accused of crashing into a car in Goodyear and attempting to kill the driver while two kids were in the vehicle. Police say Surprise resident Jesse Michael Scott, 32, rear-ended a vehicle near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Dec. 15. Scott reportedly...
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ABC 15 News
Gilbert officer's 'trick' raises questions about drivers' rights
[Correction: A video originally posted with this report identified the wrong officer. The Gilbert Police Department has multiple officers with the same last name. The video has been updated.]. During a roadside DUI investigation, Gilbert police officer Andrew Templeton had a “trick” up his sleeve. Templeton had just...
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night. Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death. The 27-year-old...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
KTAR.com
Valley freeways will be free of weekend closures until after holidays
PHOENIX – The holiday season break from construction on Valley freeways will continue through New Year’s weekend, but officials say drivers shouldn’t let their guards down. The Arizona Department of Transportation hasn’t scheduled any weekend freeway closures since before Thanksgiving and won’t resume them before the weekend...
Comments / 1