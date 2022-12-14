ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
GILBERT, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate

73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate. A sleeping roommate was cruelly shot and killed by his Arizona roommate over a damaged microwave GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) — The 73-year-old man identified as Robert Hoenshell was charged and arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate while having a heated argument earlier this week.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Gilbert officer's 'trick' raises questions about drivers' rights

[Correction: A video originally posted with this report identified the wrong officer. The Gilbert Police Department has multiple officers with the same last name. The video has been updated.]. During a roadside DUI investigation, Gilbert police officer Andrew Templeton had a “trick” up his sleeve. Templeton had just...
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night. Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death. The 27-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley freeways will be free of weekend closures until after holidays

PHOENIX – The holiday season break from construction on Valley freeways will continue through New Year’s weekend, but officials say drivers shouldn’t let their guards down. The Arizona Department of Transportation hasn’t scheduled any weekend freeway closures since before Thanksgiving and won’t resume them before the weekend...
ARIZONA STATE

