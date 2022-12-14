ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake

I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
TECUMSEH, MI
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with spray paint

Eastpointe, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnancy center in Macomb County was vandalized Saturday morning. Now, police are searching for the people responsible. Several spray-painted messages were left on the walls at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, the pro-life, crisis pregnancy center in Eastpointe. This is not the first time a pro-life...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

