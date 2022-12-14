Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes
The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
fox2detroit.com
Alligators removed from home during renter eviction on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal Control went after a family of alligators in Detroit Friday. It started when officers of the court went to serve an eviction and couldn't believe what they found. Detroit Animal Care and Control officers fought to get control of an alligator and fortunately there were...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
fox2detroit.com
Mixing up festive holiday drinks with local Detroit bar "The Upright"
The Upright is located within Oak & Reel, the award-winning Milwaukee Junction restaurant at 2921 East Grand Blvd, Detroit. For more info visit www.TheUprightDetroit.com.
Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake
I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
WNEM
Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. It was a moment of pure joy when the family finally reunited with their pup, Dezseray McClusky said she had been looking for her dog Kiwi after she ran off more than a month ago.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with spray paint
Eastpointe, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnancy center in Macomb County was vandalized Saturday morning. Now, police are searching for the people responsible. Several spray-painted messages were left on the walls at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, the pro-life, crisis pregnancy center in Eastpointe. This is not the first time a pro-life...
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
fox2detroit.com
‘I was feeling lucky’: Sterling Heights woman wins $25K for life prize
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Rita Younan said when she walked into a Warren smoke shop, she was feeling lucky and decided to try her luck on the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game. She was right to listen to that feeling as she's now almost $400,000 richer. Younan bought...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police throw Christmas party for 4-year-old battling brain cancer
Aniel Mendez's story continues to move the community to action. On Thursday, neighbors and organizations came together and along with officers from the 11th Precinct to donate gifts for the entire family ahead of Christmas day.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, DPD team up to sponsor Christmas for families in need
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries provides shelter for the homeless and food for those in need. At Christmas - they deliver gifts for families who just need a little help. This year Detroit police officers from the 7th Precinct got to be Santa's helpers.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
fox2detroit.com
The Detroit Youth Choir presents a “Joyful” Christmas concert
The concert will be Friday, December 23, 7 p.m at Central Baptist Church. Tickets are $25 online at www.detroitmi.gov/events. For more info and upcoming audition details visit Detroityouthchoir.org.
Comments / 0