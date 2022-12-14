The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO