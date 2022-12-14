Read full article on original website
Red Raiders cruise to 102-52 win over Jackson State
HOUSTON, Tex.- After a couple of games with sluggish starts, Texas Tech left no doubt on the court Saturday afternoon, smothering Jackson State 102-52 in Houston. D’Maurian Williams led the way in scoring by logging 17 points, while going 5-7 from the field, all from behind the arc. Four other Red Raiders finished the game […]
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets emotional before last Jackson State game
Saturday marked the last day that Deion Sanders is the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers as he was named the new coach of the Colorado Buffalos a few weeks back. The undefeated Tigers played in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. But before the game, Sanders gave an emotional speech for one final time.
Starkville Daily News
MSU continues recruiting work in the midst of tragedy, uncertainty
MSU’s staff lost a boss, a mentor and a close friend when Mike Leach passed away on Monday. While the crew still mourns the coach’s death and prepares for a special celebration of life next Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum, business still had to go on and the staff has seen the results.
Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors
Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders and SC State linebacker BJ Davis claim our FCS Player of The Year awards. The post Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State hosting transfer B1G receiver for visit
From a nonexistent passing attack to one that throws 50-plus times a week? Talk about a cultural shock for Arland Bruce. The former Iowa receiver is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend as 1 of several schools on his transfer portal list. Bruce elected to transfer from the Hawkeyes after a 7-5 season.
BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins
Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders says that despite splitting time between Colorado and Jackson State, he's locked in for the Celebration Bowl. The post Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Starkville Daily News
SHS pair to play in Bernard Blackwell Football Classic
Jaylon York and Nyjadus Roberts-Holloway have a chance to do something else big to finish things out. Both SHS players will be taking part in today’s annual Bernard Blackwell North/South game in Gulfport. It’s become an event that has grown accustomed to SHS players taking part over the years and Chris Jones will watch his players finish things strong on Saturday.
WLBT
Clinton High School student wins school’s first eSports Championship
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton High School senior won the school’s first-ever eSports Central Regional Championship Thursday. Senior Michael Oldie is a member of the newly formed team, coached by Adam Chance and Matt Hines. Oldie secured the top spot in the PlayVs Central Region Madden NFL Solo...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
Madison County Journal
Thompson retires after 4 decades of service
MADISON — Dr. Brenda Thompson is retiring from the Madison County School District this month after more than 40 years as a classroom teacher and administrator. Director of Federal Programs for the MCSD, Thompson said she never could have imagined working in a single school district for so long and serving under six different superintendents.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
