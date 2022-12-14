ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

New Alabama Medicaid Policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that Diga Charles, 37, was convicted two weeks ago for raping a teenager for years. However, on the last...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy