New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that Diga Charles, 37, was convicted two weeks ago for raping a teenager for years. However, on the last...
