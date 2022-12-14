ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Portion of I-75 to be named for fallen Bluffton officer

COLUMBUS — A section of Interstate-75 in Allen and Hancock counties will be formally designated the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway early next year in honor of the Bluffton police officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Francis died March 31 while setting up “stop sticks”...
BLUFFTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County

Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Ohio deputy dies in crash while transporting prisoner

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome home Logan!

SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Evening weather forecast 12-17-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V4Uagb. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older …. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Yvls2e. Clintonville bike...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

26 Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 26 guilty after arraignments, hearings, and trials that were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Randall Johnston, 51 of Fredericktown, was found guilty of Not Wearing a Seatbelt. The Court sentenced him to pay a $30 fine. •Thomas Ward, 23 of Mount...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
10TV

Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police search for wanted man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Maumee Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a black Toyota Prius which was operated by Arzell Melvin Bonner. The pursuit ended in Wood County and the vehicle was found parked in...
MAUMEE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

