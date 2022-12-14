Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Holiday fun comes with science lesson in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is flexibility in school to be creative in teaching and when done correctly, it can be effective. Saint Christine students could wear pajamas today, and they got to go to the gym for a science experiment. Advanced placement biology students from Cardinal Mooney were...
WYTV.com
New type of betting kiosk arriving in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio will be the 32nd state to start sports betting. Ohio’s approach is different than other states, with sports kiosks being allowed in bars and restaurants. Bet IGG, Iron Gate Gaming, located at the 5 Points roundabout is selling these machines across the state....
Comments / 0